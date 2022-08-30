https://sputniknews.com/20220830/um-mission-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-is-the-age-of-neoliberal-abundance-over-1100142254.html

The UN IAEA has formed a team to investigate the attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and will visit the site later this week. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The UN IAEA has formed a team to investigate the attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and will be visiting the site later this week. Also, Darya Dugina's murder was planned by a Ukraine sabotage group, and Washington neocons argue for escalation in Ukraine.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The European energy crisis is far worse than most Westerners know and is set to deindustrialize and impoverish the once-powerful continent. Also, the Economist admits that the sanctions are ineffective and backfiring.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss domestic politics. AOC argues that Congress could reverse President Trump's tax cuts, but neither party seems to have little appetite to heed her advice. Also, Bernie Sanders is pushing back against arguments against student loan actions.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss the new world order. After centuries of colonial oppression, China and Russia offer a dynamic new option for the Global South. Also, we discuss the end of the neoliberal abundance paradigm.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. There are reports that the US has told Israel that it is planning a potential military attack against Iran. Also, the Taliban is accusing Pakistan of facilitating US drone attacks, and Imran Khan's arrest shows that Pakistan is struggling with the concept of Democracy.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss President Trump and Hunter Biden. John Kiriakou argues that it will be a mistake to charge President Trump with the espionage act. Also, we discussed the FBI deliberately muting the Hunter Biden story.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss French colonialism in Africa. French President Macron was chased from Algeria by protesters as Turkish representatives blasted France for its history of oppression on the continent.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss media censorship. We review an unhinged conversation on NPR. Also, we discuss the latest Hunter Biden revelations and Western media's discussion of the China-Taiwan situation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

