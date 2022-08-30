https://sputniknews.com/20220830/the-shift-in-global-politics-six-months-after-start-of-ukraine-war-1100138250.html

The Shift in Global Politics Six Months After Start of Ukraine War

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind” to discuss how every member of the US Congress is complicit in the war on Yemen and the human rights disaster caused by the war, the excuses made by members of Congress to refuse to introduce any sort of resolution to end US participation in the war, the domino effect that such a resolution could have on the entirety of US imperialism and war, and the bipartisan unity in war in the US and how the anti-war movement should organize against it.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the US Empire” to discuss recent airstrikes in Syria by the US and what it reveals about US involvement in the country and its theft of Syrian oil, the broader context of US intervention in the Middle East and Washington’s destabilization of the region, the destruction of Syria by US involvement and its effect on Syrians and US veterans alike, and what an anti-imperialist movement must understand about Syria in the struggle against US intervention.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” to discuss the reality of tourist towns in Israel being built upon the ashes of Palestinian villages liquadated during the Nakba, how the Nakba continues as Palestinians are discriminated against and prevented from living in these towns and other places in Israel, the cultural genocide of Palestinians in the names of places and how Israeli consciousness is shaped to “forget” the cultural genocide of Palestinians, and efforts in the US to condemn Israel’s detention and torture of Palestinian children .Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of US Fascism” to discuss the fallout from the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and the folly of finding common cause with right-wing politicians, the recent election in Angola and its contested results and other issues on the African continent which exemplify its place in the global trend toward a multipolar world order, and Turkey’s rising profile in international politics as it continues to play both sides in the ongoing war in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

