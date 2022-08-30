International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Tory Leadership Race 2022
The Tory leadership race started after scandal-ridden PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July. After several rounds of votes, two candidates are now vying for the top spot: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. A new party leader will be announced on September 5.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/poll-over-half-of-britons-in-favor-of-holding-general-election-before-year-end-1100191533.html
Poll: Over Half of Britons in Favor of Holding General Election Before Year-End
Poll: Over Half of Britons in Favor of Holding General Election Before Year-End
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of Britons are in favor of holding a general election in the country before the end of this year after the new prime minister... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T18:46+0000
2022-08-30T18:46+0000
tory leadership race 2022
europe
uk
rishi sunak
liz truss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098140768_107:0:1983:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_ba63a9b99a3f47ce70141b60042b1c21.jpg
The survey showed that 51% of UK citizens are in favor of holding a general election this year despite the change of the prime minister, while only 20% opposed the initiative. Some 24% of respondents refused to give a definite answer.Majority, or 46% of those who voted in favor of the elections see the need for new measures amid the crisis in the country, 39% see the need for a change of government and 38% say that the public should be more involved in political decision making.The survey was conducted among 2,164 British citizens aged 18-75. Interviews were conducted online on August 5-8.On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK Prime Minister in 2019, announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.The next general election is scheduled to take place no later than January 28 of 2025.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/truss-vs-sunak-how-is-a-new-tory-party-leader--uk-prime-minister-chosen-1100181136.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098140768_341:0:1748:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_14aa4ec5bfef971cae289a661270daac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, uk, rishi sunak, liz truss
europe, uk, rishi sunak, liz truss

Poll: Over Half of Britons in Favor of Holding General Election Before Year-End

18:46 GMT 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant/Matt DunhamThe two candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
The two candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant/Matt Dunham
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of Britons are in favor of holding a general election in the country before the end of this year after the new prime minister takes office, according to an Ipsos poll published on Tuesday.
The survey showed that 51% of UK citizens are in favor of holding a general election this year despite the change of the prime minister, while only 20% opposed the initiative. Some 24% of respondents refused to give a definite answer.
Majority, or 46% of those who voted in favor of the elections see the need for new measures amid the crisis in the country, 39% see the need for a change of government and 38% say that the public should be more involved in political decision making.
"Whoever the new Prime Minister is come September, the public aren’t going to be giving them time to settle in, with half already calling for a General Election and even more Conservative voters wanting one than not," Kelly Beaver, Chief Executive at Ipsos, said.
The survey was conducted among 2,164 British citizens aged 18-75. Interviews were conducted online on August 5-8.
A new mural showing the two Conservative leadership contestants Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss appears on a wall in Belfast City Centre, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Sputnik Explains
Truss vs Sunak: How is a New Tory Party Leader & UK Prime Minister Chosen?
15:27 GMT
On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK Prime Minister in 2019, announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.
The next general election is scheduled to take place no later than January 28 of 2025.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала