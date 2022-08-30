International
Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Halt Operation for 4 Days Starting August 31, Gazprom Says
Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Halt Operation for 4 Days Starting August 31, Gazprom Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be shut down from August 31 until September 3 for planned maintenance, according to a document released by... 30.08.2022
The suspension of gas transportation via the pipeline is due to scheduled maintenance of the only working gas compressor unit at the Portovaya compressor station, which ensures gas flow into the pipeline, Gazprom said, adding that the routine maintenance under the current contract will be carried out jointly with Siemens experts.Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with natural gas, was operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June, and Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada where it was sent for repairs. Canada agreed to return the turbine to Germany as a way to bypass own sanctions in violation of the standing maintenance contract with Gazprom. The turbine is currently awaiting a decision on its fate in Germany.On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity.
Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Halt Operation for 4 Days Starting August 31, Gazprom Says

17:56 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 30.08.2022)
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be shut down from August 31 until September 3 for planned maintenance, according to a document released by Gazprom on Tuesday.
The suspension of gas transportation via the pipeline is due to scheduled maintenance of the only working gas compressor unit at the Portovaya compressor station, which ensures gas flow into the pipeline, Gazprom said, adding that the routine maintenance under the current contract will be carried out jointly with Siemens experts.
Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with natural gas, was operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June, and Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada where it was sent for repairs.
Canada agreed to return the turbine to Germany as a way to bypass own sanctions in violation of the standing maintenance contract with Gazprom. The turbine is currently awaiting a decision on its fate in Germany.
On July 25, due to the failure of another turbine, Gazprom further curtailed supplies, with the pipeline currently operating at 20% of its capacity.
