https://sputniknews.com/20220725/gazprom-stops-operation-of-another-siemens-turbine-on-nord-stream-1097782535.html

Gazprom Stops Another Siemens Turbine, Limits Daily Deliveries Via Nord Stream to 33Mcm

Gazprom Stops Another Siemens Turbine, Limits Daily Deliveries Via Nord Stream to 33Mcm

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it would stop operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T14:37+0000

2022-07-25T14:37+0000

2022-07-25T14:58+0000

russia

europe

gas

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg

"Due to the end of the time between repairs before overhaul (in accordance with the instructions of Rostekhnadzor and taking into account the technical condition of the engine), Gazprom stops the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya CS. Daily capacity of the Portovaya CS from 07:00 Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on July 27 will be up to 33 million cubic meters per day," the statement says.Shortly after the announcement, the London-based ICE exchange reported that gas futures prices in Europe exceeded $1,850 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday and are currently increasing by 8%.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, europe, gas, nord stream