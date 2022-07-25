International
BREAKING: Police in Canada's British Columbia Issues Alert for Multiple Shootings in City of Langley
Gazprom Stops Another Siemens Turbine, Limits Daily Deliveries Via Nord Stream to 33Mcm
Gazprom Stops Another Siemens Turbine, Limits Daily Deliveries Via Nord Stream to 33Mcm
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it would stop operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station... 25.07.2022
"Due to the end of the time between repairs before overhaul (in accordance with the instructions of Rostekhnadzor and taking into account the technical condition of the engine), Gazprom stops the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya CS. Daily capacity of the Portovaya CS from 07:00 Moscow time [04:00 GMT] on July 27 will be up to 33 million cubic meters per day," the statement says.Shortly after the announcement, the London-based ICE exchange reported that gas futures prices in Europe exceeded $1,850 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday and are currently increasing by 8%.
14:37 GMT 25.07.2022 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 25.07.2022)
