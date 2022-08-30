International
Moscow Says Western Sanctions Won't Hamper Russia-Iran Economic Cooperation
"In January-July 2022 the bilateral trade [between Russia and Iran] accounted for $2.7 billion, which is 42.7% more than in the same period last year," the ministry said.There has also been progress in negotiations on a comprehensive free-trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, the ministry added.On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay a working visit to Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The ministers are expected to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal, joint Russian-Iranian energy and transport projects, as well as some regional topics such as Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan.
russia, middle east, iran, trade
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hostile acts of the West and its sanctions against Iran and Russia will not stop the two countries from developing mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In January-July 2022 the bilateral trade [between Russia and Iran] accounted for $2.7 billion, which is 42.7% more than in the same period last year," the ministry said.
There has also been progress in negotiations on a comprehensive free-trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, the ministry added.
On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay a working visit to Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The ministers are expected to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal, joint Russian-Iranian energy and transport projects, as well as some regional topics such as Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan.
