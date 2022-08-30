https://sputniknews.com/20220830/moscow-says-western-sanctions-wont-hamper-russia-iran-economic-cooperation-1100187389.html

Moscow Says Western Sanctions Won't Hamper Russia-Iran Economic Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hostile acts of the West and its sanctions against Iran and Russia will not stop the two countries from developing mutually beneficial... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

"In January-July 2022 the bilateral trade [between Russia and Iran] accounted for $2.7 billion, which is 42.7% more than in the same period last year," the ministry said.There has also been progress in negotiations on a comprehensive free-trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, the ministry added.On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay a working visit to Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The ministers are expected to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal, joint Russian-Iranian energy and transport projects, as well as some regional topics such as Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan.

