International
Live Video: EU Defense Ministers Hold Press Conference Following Informal Meeting in Prague
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/arizona-governor-launches-3-day-visit-to-taiwan-1100179015.html
Arizona Governor Launches 3-Day Visit to Taiwan
Arizona Governor Launches 3-Day Visit to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is leading a delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan beginning Tuesday, the island's Ministry of Foreign... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T13:18+0000
2022-08-30T13:18+0000
world
taiwan
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100178852_0:91:3072:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_aa07823b58aad02b33a775a354cebec5.jpg
"During his visit to Taiwan, Governor Ducey will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jau-shieh, participate in the American Business Opportunity Day event co-sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Foreign Trade Development Association, and meet with semiconductor industry and university representatives to deepen cooperation and exchange in high tech and related industries," the press release said.The release noted that Taiwan had more than 100 companies that had invested in Arizona, primarily in semiconductors, aerospace, electronic components, computer equipment, and related services.Ducey is the second US governor to visit Taiwan this month, and his trip comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the self-governed island in early August.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100178852_284:0:3015:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d0e54451b407fe6c363ac1f81119f794.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, us
taiwan, us

Arizona Governor Launches 3-Day Visit to Taiwan

13:18 GMT 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Bob ChristieRepublican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at an event touting a new universal school voucher program he signed into law in July and resigned again in a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at an event touting a new universal school voucher program he signed into law in July and resigned again in a ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Bob Christie
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is leading a delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan beginning Tuesday, the island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
"During his visit to Taiwan, Governor Ducey will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jau-shieh, participate in the American Business Opportunity Day event co-sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Foreign Trade Development Association, and meet with semiconductor industry and university representatives to deepen cooperation and exchange in high tech and related industries," the press release said.
The release noted that Taiwan had more than 100 companies that had invested in Arizona, primarily in semiconductors, aerospace, electronic components, computer equipment, and related services.
Ducey is the second US governor to visit Taiwan this month, and his trip comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the self-governed island in early August.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала