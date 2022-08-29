Watch China's Huge Redesigned Kunlong Seaplane Make First Flight From Water
© Sputnik ScreenshotAG00M “Kunlong” flying boat, built by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), makes it maiden flight from water on August 29, 2022.
Following an extensive redesign, China’s forthcoming “flying boat” amphibious aircraft made its first flight from water on Monday. The massive aircraft is among the largest of its type, and will be used for everything from water rescues to fighting wildfires.
The AG00M “Kunlong” flying boat, built by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), took to the skies from water for the first time near Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen, Hubei Province.
According to AVIC, Kunlong taxied on the water, then took off and flew for 18 minutes and after a series of tests, landed again on Zhanghe Reservoir adjacent to the airport.
Watch the video. https://t.co/HSc2EVgqaH pic.twitter.com/FhVj0aRnS8— Ryan Chan 陳家翹 (@ryankakiuchan) August 29, 2022
2022年8月29日，中國自主研制的「鯤龍」全狀態新構型滅火機AG600M在湖北荊門漳河機場水上首飛成功。— Ryan Chan 陳家翹 (@ryankakiuchan) August 29, 2022
全新消防塗裝的AG600M從機場滑行入水，隨即從水面騰空而起，在空中平穩飛行18分鐘，完成既定一系列試飛科目後，順利降落漳河水庫。 pic.twitter.com/hiFQIuuv8a
The aircraft previously flew in May, but took off and landed from a land-based airfield on that occasion. Another aircraft, also called the AG600, flew from the water in 2018. However, following years of tests, engineers went back to the drawing board and extensively overhauled their design, redesigning its hull, the cockpit location, and other features.
The AG600M that flew on Monday was one in the firefighting configuration, which is able to draw water into its massive belly by landing on a river, lake, or sea. Its red and white livery reflects its future role.
According to AVIC, the AG600M will enter firefighting service in 2023 and become available on the market for other buyers in 2025. New Zealand and Malaysia have expressed interest in buying the plane, and AVIC may market it to island nations, but it reportedly plans to fill relatively few orders for the seaplane.
With a length of 121 feet and a wingspan of 127 feet, the AG600M is about the size of a Boeing 737 airliner, and bigger than the largest seaplane presently in service: Japan’s ShinMaywa US-2. The plane is expected to fill valuable roles in search and rescue, firefighting, and marine rescue, as well as other maritime roles. It’s unclear if they are intended to replace the handful of older Harbin SH-5 flying boats presently in Chinese service.