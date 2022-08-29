https://sputniknews.com/20220829/watch-chinas-huge-redesigned-kunlong-seaplane-make-first-flight-from-water-1100136368.html

Watch China's Huge Redesigned Kunlong Seaplane Make First Flight From Water

Following an extensive redesign, China’s forthcoming “flying boat” amphibious aircraft made its first flight from water on Monday. The massive aircraft is... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

The AG00M “Kunlong” flying boat, built by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), took to the skies from water for the first time near Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen, Hubei Province.According to AVIC, Kunlong taxied on the water, then took off and flew for 18 minutes and after a series of tests, landed again on Zhanghe Reservoir adjacent to the airport.The aircraft previously flew in May, but took off and landed from a land-based airfield on that occasion. Another aircraft, also called the AG600, flew from the water in 2018. However, following years of tests, engineers went back to the drawing board and extensively overhauled their design, redesigning its hull, the cockpit location, and other features.According to AVIC, the AG600M will enter firefighting service in 2023 and become available on the market for other buyers in 2025. New Zealand and Malaysia have expressed interest in buying the plane, and AVIC may market it to island nations, but it reportedly plans to fill relatively few orders for the seaplane.With a length of 121 feet and a wingspan of 127 feet, the AG600M is about the size of a Boeing 737 airliner, and bigger than the largest seaplane presently in service: Japan’s ShinMaywa US-2. The plane is expected to fill valuable roles in search and rescue, firefighting, and marine rescue, as well as other maritime roles. It’s unclear if they are intended to replace the handful of older Harbin SH-5 flying boats presently in Chinese service.

