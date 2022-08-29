https://sputniknews.com/20220829/watch-as-woman-takes-emotional-support-alligator-for-walk-in-philadelphia-park-1100140700.html

WATCH as Woman Takes ‘Emotional Support Alligator’ for Walk in Philadelphia Park

WATCH as Woman Takes 'Emotional Support Alligator' for Walk in Philadelphia Park

2022-08-29

Imagine it’s a hot summer day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You decide to go to the park to cool off. There are probably a lot of things you might expect to see during your outing, but chances are that an American alligator isn’t one of them.However, if you were in Center City Philadelphia on Friday, you’d be wrong! One chill croc was spotted wearing a harness and a leash, being led by a young woman.“This is NOT a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park,” wrote a Twitter user named Britt on Friday, whose photos chronicling the encounter went viral.The reptile’s name was Wally and he was being led on an easy stroll through the sidewalk fountains in Love Park across the street from Philadelphia City Hall and home to the globally famous statue featuring the stacked letters L-O-V-E.As Britt soon discovered, Wally is actually a huge snuggle bug! Er, reptile. Photos showed the big lizard being calmly held by several people.According to the Philly Voice, the gator’s owner is Joie Henney of York, Pennsylvania, and he owns multiple alligators. It’s not clear who was walking Wally on Friday.Henney told the York Dispatch that Wally became his emotional support animal in 2016 after he looked for companionship during a tough time in his life and found gators easier to train than dogs.He obtained Wally after a friend told him about Walt Disney World getting rid of large numbers of alligators, which were likely otherwise destined to become leather for shoes or handbags.However, Henney said he is against people owning alligators as pets, pointing to the dangers they can pose to people and to pets and the high amount of specialized upkeep they require."Alligators don't make good pets," he said.

