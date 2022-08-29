https://sputniknews.com/20220829/untenable-french-mayor-warns-hell-stop-paying-electricity-bills-unless-government-provides-aid-1100132376.html

'Untenable': French Mayor Warns He'll Stop Paying Electricity Bills Unless Government Provides Aid

'Untenable': French Mayor Warns He'll Stop Paying Electricity Bills Unless Government Provides Aid

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has previously pledged to prevent an "explosion" in electricity prices, as the government has already taken a number of...

A French mayor has threatened to stop paying electricity bills in his city if the government fails to act to curb the skyrocketing prices.Montataire, a commune in the Oise department in northern France, has a population of 13,600 people.Given that electricity prices jumped from 85 euros to 1,000 euros per MWh last Friday, Bosino fears that next year the municipality will have to spend 2.5 million euros on electricity supplies, instead of 600,000 euros like this year.Unlike individuals, “local authorities are subject to the market price... Today, it is untenable! We must return to a regulated tariff,” he pleaded."Of course we have to work on this transition, but in any case we will have to continue to light our streets, our schools, make computer services work..."Bosino also described a 1.5 billion-euro-fund to support local authorities and accelerate the transition to green energy as useless.Le Parisien has previously reported that the wholesale price of electricity in France will increase more than tenfold next year. The newspaper cited the shutdown for maintenance and repair of 32 of the 56 French nuclear power plant reactors and "a reduction in Russian gas exports to Europe" following the launch of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine as being among the reasons for the jump in prices. The newspaper warned that "by next December, the price for 1 MWh may rise to 1,600 euros."

