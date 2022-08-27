International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/french-prime-minister-promises-to-prevent-explosion-of-electricity-prices-1100073422.html
French Prime Minister Promises to Prevent 'Explosion' of Electricity Prices
French Prime Minister Promises to Prevent 'Explosion' of Electricity Prices
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has promised to prevent a spike in the prices of electricity in the country. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T20:55+0000
2022-08-27T20:55+0000
world
france
energy
nuclear energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098083552_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a380ecf5799a435773b67b4af4d442f6.jpg
"We will preserve the mechanisms for dampening the growth of energy prices. Apart from that, we will adopt concrete measures to protect the most vulnerable strata of the population. The Frenchmen can be at ease: we will soften this growth and will prevent an 'explosion' of electricity prices," Borne said in an interview with Le Parisien published on Saturday.At the same time, she noted that the authorities do not plan to control how French citizens save power at home. For companies, however, there will be a number of restrictions.In late July, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an "unprecedentedly difficult" situation in terms of energy production. The French government has already taken several tough measures to save electricity, banning the work of advertisement illumination and air conditioners in stores at night. The French government also decided to unfreeze 18 nuclear reactors, which were shut down in May due to traces of corrosion, after completion of maintenance work.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098083552_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a25809f1e7395cb936be93a93ba65cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, energy, nuclear energy
france, energy, nuclear energy

French Prime Minister Promises to Prevent 'Explosion' of Electricity Prices

20:55 GMT 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / LOU BENOIST(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 10, 2020 a coal power-plant operated by French energy giant EDF (Electricite de France) is pictured in Le Havre, northwestern France.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 10, 2020 a coal power-plant operated by French energy giant EDF (Electricite de France) is pictured in Le Havre, northwestern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / LOU BENOIST
Subscribe
International
India
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has promised to prevent a spike in the prices of electricity in the country.
"We will preserve the mechanisms for dampening the growth of energy prices. Apart from that, we will adopt concrete measures to protect the most vulnerable strata of the population. The Frenchmen can be at ease: we will soften this growth and will prevent an 'explosion' of electricity prices," Borne said in an interview with Le Parisien published on Saturday.
At the same time, she noted that the authorities do not plan to control how French citizens save power at home. For companies, however, there will be a number of restrictions.
In late July, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an "unprecedentedly difficult" situation in terms of energy production. The French government has already taken several tough measures to save electricity, banning the work of advertisement illumination and air conditioners in stores at night. The French government also decided to unfreeze 18 nuclear reactors, which were shut down in May due to traces of corrosion, after completion of maintenance work.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала