https://sputniknews.com/20220829/reports-at-least-14-killed-as-madagascar-police-open-fire-at-lynch-mob-angry-at-albino-kidnapping-1100133701.html

Reports: At Least 14 Killed as Madagascar Police Open Fire at 'Lynch Mob' Angry at Albino Kidnapping

Reports: At Least 14 Killed as Madagascar Police Open Fire at 'Lynch Mob' Angry at Albino Kidnapping

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 14 people were killed and another 28 were injured after the police opened fire in Madagascar's town of Ikongo against a crowd that... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T17:32+0000

2022-08-29T17:32+0000

2022-08-29T17:32+0000

africa

madagascar

kidnapping

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15811/45/158114518_0:25:467:288_1920x0_80_0_0_14eb4d9935ef0c182c3b25e85a29f670.jpg

The shooting began at 11:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), the radio reported, citing the chief of the local university hospital center.Angry residents of Ikongo wanted to take justice into their own hands and lynch four individuals that were suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an albino child, Ikongo deputy Jean Brunelle was cited as saying by the radio station. The individuals were arrested by the local gendarmerie a week earlier.The police reportedly opened fire against the crowd that was trying to break into Ikongo's prison.The kidnapping reportedly occurred last week. No further details were immediately available.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

madagascar, kidnapping