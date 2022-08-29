https://sputniknews.com/20220829/reports-at-least-14-killed-as-madagascar-police-open-fire-at-lynch-mob-angry-at-albino-kidnapping-1100133701.html
The shooting began at 11:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), the radio reported, citing the chief of the local university hospital center.Angry residents of Ikongo wanted to take justice into their own hands and lynch four individuals that were suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an albino child, Ikongo deputy Jean Brunelle was cited as saying by the radio station. The individuals were arrested by the local gendarmerie a week earlier.The police reportedly opened fire against the crowd that was trying to break into Ikongo's prison.The kidnapping reportedly occurred last week. No further details were immediately available.
Reports: At Least 14 Killed as Madagascar Police Open Fire at 'Lynch Mob' Angry at Albino Kidnapping
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 14 people were killed and another 28 were injured after the police opened fire in Madagascar's town of Ikongo against a crowd that was trying to commit a mob murder, the French radio station RFI reported on Monday, citing local sources.
The shooting began at 11:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), the radio reported, citing the chief of the local university hospital center.
Angry residents of Ikongo wanted to take justice into their own hands and lynch four individuals that were suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an albino child, Ikongo deputy Jean Brunelle was cited as saying by the radio station. The individuals were arrested by the local gendarmerie a week earlier.
The police reportedly opened fire against the crowd that was trying to break into Ikongo's prison.
The kidnapping reportedly occurred last week. No further details were immediately available.