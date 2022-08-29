https://sputniknews.com/20220829/pro-western-outlets-insist-the-us-hhs-office-is-suffering-russian-cyberattacks-1100142747.html

Pro-Western Outlets Insist the US HHS Office Is Suffering Russian Cyberattacks

Despite a complete lack of any conclusive evidence, the Biden administration continues to claim that the Russian government is sponsoring attacks on US... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

Mainstream media outlets claim the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights is under strain amid what’s being labeled a “siege” on American websites.Citing a series of apparent attacks that they allege originate in Russia, a variety of pro-government Western outlets are insisting—without evidence—that a campaign backed by the Russian Federation is seeking to disrupt day-to-day life through the American and European periphery.The reports come as a DHS memo claims that "Moscow will continue to seek new methods of circumventing US social media companies' anti-disinformation activities to further expand its narratives globally.”Despite claims by Western intelligence agencies, there is no publicly available information linking such actions to the Russian government.Blaming a supposed “shoestring budget” for its apparent woes, Politico claims the Office for Civil Rights “relies on the cooperation of the victims, the institutions that hackers have targeted, to provide evidence of the crimes.”A number of US officials insist this is a real problem, and one which needs to be addressed. In a recent letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) called on the Biden administration to “prioritize addressing the [healthcare and public health] sector’s cybersecurity gaps.” They went on to claim that a “lack of robust and timely sharing of actionable threat information with industry partners” is setting the US back.

