Norwegian Armed Forces Drop Prayer During Lineups
Formerly one of the main instruments of royal power, the Church of Norway has gradually surrendered most of its authority and administrative functions as the Nordic country became more secular – a trend mirrored in its ever-shrinking membership. While Protestantism remains Norway's largest religion, the share of self-admitted believers is dropping.
Norway's Armed Forces have decided to upend the historic tradition of prayer during lineups, the newspaper Adresseavisen reported.
The Christian ceremony has been replaced with a so-called ethical appeal, which has been described as more open to other views of life. In has also been touted as ensuring the real right of exemption for non-Christian soldiers or non-believers.
The Armed Forces sent a formal order to implement the change, thus marking an end to a centuries-old tradition.
“I think this is a very good decision, which is completely in line with our recommendation. This means that we will have a good and timely arrangement for safeguarding the exercise of faith and philosophy in the Armed Forces”, Nils Terje Lunde, deputy commander in the Armed Forces’ faith and philosophy corps, told the Adresseavisen.
The change comes ten months after Stian Husby, a troop commander in the Royal Guard, pointed out that the state and the Church of Norway officially parted ways in 2016.
Still, he he described the ties as so close that he found it difficult to label the Armed Forces as anything other than a Christian organization. Nevertheless, Husby specifically problematized prayer during lineups.
The Norwegian Armed Forces consists of five branches, the Army, the Navy (which includes the Coast Guard), the Air Force, the Home Guard, and Norwegian Cyber Defense. It has a peacetime size of over 23,000 personnel, including military and civilian staff, and over 63,000 in full mobilization.
The Church of Norway is an evangelical Lutheran denomination of Protestant Christianity and by far the largest Christian church in Norway. It became the state church 1020 and ceased to be it in 2017, when it formally became a separate legal entity. The King of Norway was the church's head from 1537 to 2012, and historically the church was one of the main instruments of royal power and authority. Over the past century, though, it gradually ceded most administrative functions to the secular civil service. Nevertheless, the modern constitution still describes the church as “the people's church” and requires the King of Norway to be a member.
While Protestantism remains Norway's largest religion embracing 55 percent of the population, the share of people who consider themselves “personally Christian” has dropped to some 20 percent, according to various surveys. Furthermore, the Church of Norway has been leaking worshipers in recent decades, a trend mirrored in neighbouring Nordic nations. The overall share of Norwegians covered by the Church of Norway has shrunk from nearly 86 percent in 2000 to some 68 percent in 2020.