NASA Calls Off Artemis Launch Around Moon Amid Engine Issue, Fuel Leak
NASA Calls Off Artemis Launch Around Moon Amid Engine Issue, Fuel Leak
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA on Monday said it called off a planned test flight of the Artemis-1 rocket around the moon after a series of setbacks including an... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
12:56 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 29.08.2022)
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022.
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA on Monday said it called off a planned test flight of the Artemis-1 rocket around the moon after a series of setbacks including an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.
"The issue that came up was an engine bleed that couldn't be remedied but the rocket is currently in a stable configuration," NASA Communications representative Derrol Nail said during a live broadcast of the planned launch. "Ultimately the launch director has called a scrub for the day."
The earliest possible launch opportunity that is available for the mission would now be on September 2, NASA said.
Earlier, Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said that if Artemis launched on August 29 or September 5, it would carry out a 42-day longer duration mission before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean to be recovered. However, if the launch took place on September 2, it would be scheduled for a 39-day mission, he added,
Artemis-1 is scheduled to orbit the Moon repeatedly before returning and re-entering the earth's atmosphere faster and withstanding greater heat levels than any previous human-rated spacecraft, according to NASA officials.
