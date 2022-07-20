International
https://sputniknews.com/20220720/nasa-says-looks-to-test-launch-artemis-moon-rocket-by-august-29-at-earliest-1097630498.html
NASA Says Looks to Test Launch Artemis Moon Rocket by August 29 at Earliest
NASA Says Looks to Test Launch Artemis Moon Rocket by August 29 at Earliest
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA engineers are looking to test launch their repeatedly-delayed Artemis 1 Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft in an unmanned... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T17:47+0000
2022-07-20T17:47+0000
space
nasa
artemis
moon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094408512_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_66fa23143071ab6631e68098923fae3b.jpg
"We have placeholders on the [rocket launching] range for August 29, September 2 and September 5," Free said during a press conference. "We will make the agency commitment [to one of those dates] at the flight review."Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said that if Artemis launched on August 29 or September 5, it would carry out a 42-day longer duration mission before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean to be recovered. However, if the launch took place on September 2, it would be scheduled for a 39-day mission, he added,"The main goal of the mission is to test the heat shield. .... Validating the heat shield is our primary objective," Sarafin said.Artemis-1 is scheduled to orbit the Moon repeatedly before returning and re-entering the earth's atmosphere faster and withstanding greater heat levels than any previous human-rated spacecraft, according to NASA officials.
moon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094408512_228:0:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_4cdfcd94c05d0141f891e64ffe515c81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space, nasa, artemis, moon

NASA Says Looks to Test Launch Artemis Moon Rocket by August 29 at Earliest

17:47 GMT 20.07.2022
© NASA/Kim ShiflettAbout 450,000 gallons of water poured onto the Pad B flame deflector, the mobile launcher flame hole and onto the launcher’s blast deck during NASA's water flow test on September 13, 2019.
About 450,000 gallons of water poured onto the Pad B flame deflector, the mobile launcher flame hole and onto the launcher’s blast deck during NASA's water flow test on September 13, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
© NASA/Kim Shiflett
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA engineers are looking to test launch their repeatedly-delayed Artemis 1 Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft in an unmanned mission during the time period from August 29 to September 5, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Jim Free said on Wednesday.
"We have placeholders on the [rocket launching] range for August 29, September 2 and September 5," Free said during a press conference. "We will make the agency commitment [to one of those dates] at the flight review."
Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said that if Artemis launched on August 29 or September 5, it would carry out a 42-day longer duration mission before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean to be recovered. However, if the launch took place on September 2, it would be scheduled for a 39-day mission, he added,
"The main goal of the mission is to test the heat shield. .... Validating the heat shield is our primary objective," Sarafin said.
Artemis-1 is scheduled to orbit the Moon repeatedly before returning and re-entering the earth's atmosphere faster and withstanding greater heat levels than any previous human-rated spacecraft, according to NASA officials.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала