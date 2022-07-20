https://sputniknews.com/20220720/nasa-says-looks-to-test-launch-artemis-moon-rocket-by-august-29-at-earliest-1097630498.html

NASA Says Looks to Test Launch Artemis Moon Rocket by August 29 at Earliest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA engineers are looking to test launch their repeatedly-delayed Artemis 1 Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft in an unmanned... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

"We have placeholders on the [rocket launching] range for August 29, September 2 and September 5," Free said during a press conference. "We will make the agency commitment [to one of those dates] at the flight review."Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said that if Artemis launched on August 29 or September 5, it would carry out a 42-day longer duration mission before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean to be recovered. However, if the launch took place on September 2, it would be scheduled for a 39-day mission, he added,"The main goal of the mission is to test the heat shield. .... Validating the heat shield is our primary objective," Sarafin said.Artemis-1 is scheduled to orbit the Moon repeatedly before returning and re-entering the earth's atmosphere faster and withstanding greater heat levels than any previous human-rated spacecraft, according to NASA officials.

