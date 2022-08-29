https://sputniknews.com/20220829/indian-billionaire-mukesh-ambani-buys-80mln-dubai-villa-for-son---report-1100103377.html

Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Buys $80Mln Dubai Villa for Son - Report

Rumour has it that former England and Manchester United captain David Beckham and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also own properties on Palm Jumeirah and... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has inked the biggest deal ever for a residential property in Dubai after the Mukesh Ambani-led company purchased an $80 million beach-side mansion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) megapolis, Bloomberg reported.The media organisation claimed that the property is situated on the artificial archipelago of Palm Jumeirah. The beach-side villa boasts 10 bedrooms, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool each, and a private spa.The report further mentions that the residential estate on the palm-shaped island was bought by Reliance Industries earlier this year and will be used by Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, as his overseas base.Besides Anant, Mukesh Ambani has twins - daughter Isha and son Akash as the heirs of his over $93 billion fortune.Of late, the Ambanis have made a major push for buying properties abroad with all three of Mukesh's children looking to purchase their homes overseas, including the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.In 2021, Reliance purchased Stoke Park, a Georgian-era mansion in the United Kingdom (UK) in a deal worth $79 million for Anant's elder brother Akash, who was elevated to the position of chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India's largest telecom operator recently.Meanwhile, Akash's twin sister, Isha, who heads Reliance's retail arm is searching for a home in the US, preferably in New York, Bloomberg reported citing sources from the Ambani family.Ambani is Asia's second richest man with a net worth estimated to be just over $93 billion. The 65-year-old business tycoon is currently in the process of handing over the reins of his empire which includes petrochemicals, green energy, tech, e-commerce, retail, media, and textiles to his three children.

