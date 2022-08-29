International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/indian-billionaire-mukesh-ambani-buys-80mln-dubai-villa-for-son---report-1100103377.html
Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Buys $80Mln Dubai Villa for Son - Report
Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Buys $80Mln Dubai Villa for Son - Report
Rumour has it that former England and Manchester United captain David Beckham and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also own properties on Palm Jumeirah and... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T07:15+0000
2022-08-29T07:16+0000
india
mukesh ambani
reliance industries ltd
reliance industries
dubai
property
property
mansion
mansion
david beckham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107775/67/1077756798_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_d3daa28e80696e7ee0b2c157127c8777.jpg
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has inked the biggest deal ever for a residential property in Dubai after the Mukesh Ambani-led company purchased an $80 million beach-side mansion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) megapolis, Bloomberg reported.The media organisation claimed that the property is situated on the artificial archipelago of Palm Jumeirah. The beach-side villa boasts 10 bedrooms, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool each, and a private spa.The report further mentions that the residential estate on the palm-shaped island was bought by Reliance Industries earlier this year and will be used by Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, as his overseas base.Besides Anant, Mukesh Ambani has twins - daughter Isha and son Akash as the heirs of his over $93 billion fortune.Of late, the Ambanis have made a major push for buying properties abroad with all three of Mukesh's children looking to purchase their homes overseas, including the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.In 2021, Reliance purchased Stoke Park, a Georgian-era mansion in the United Kingdom (UK) in a deal worth $79 million for Anant's elder brother Akash, who was elevated to the position of chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India's largest telecom operator recently.Meanwhile, Akash's twin sister, Isha, who heads Reliance's retail arm is searching for a home in the US, preferably in New York, Bloomberg reported citing sources from the Ambani family.Ambani is Asia's second richest man with a net worth estimated to be just over $93 billion. The 65-year-old business tycoon is currently in the process of handing over the reins of his empire which includes petrochemicals, green energy, tech, e-commerce, retail, media, and textiles to his three children.
dubai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107775/67/1077756798_56:0:944:666_1920x0_80_0_0_fd16b13f2b20119b5ad3090967733b11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mukesh ambani, reliance industries ltd, reliance industries, dubai, property, property, mansion, mansion, david beckham, shahrukh khan
mukesh ambani, reliance industries ltd, reliance industries, dubai, property, property, mansion, mansion, david beckham, shahrukh khan

Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Buys $80Mln Dubai Villa for Son - Report

07:15 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 07:16 GMT 29.08.2022)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / World Economic Forum / Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / World Economic Forum / Mukesh Ambani
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Rumour has it that former England and Manchester United captain David Beckham and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also own properties on Palm Jumeirah and will be among some of Anant's rich and famous neighbors.
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has inked the biggest deal ever for a residential property in Dubai after the Mukesh Ambani-led company purchased an $80 million beach-side mansion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) megapolis, Bloomberg reported.

The media organisation claimed that the property is situated on the artificial archipelago of Palm Jumeirah. The beach-side villa boasts 10 bedrooms, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool each, and a private spa.

The report further mentions that the residential estate on the palm-shaped island was bought by Reliance Industries earlier this year and will be used by Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, as his overseas base.


Besides Anant, Mukesh Ambani has twins - daughter Isha and son Akash as the heirs of his over $93 billion fortune.

Of late, the Ambanis have made a major push for buying properties abroad with all three of Mukesh's children looking to purchase their homes overseas, including the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

In 2021, Reliance purchased Stoke Park, a Georgian-era mansion in the United Kingdom (UK) in a deal worth $79 million for Anant's elder brother Akash, who was elevated to the position of chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India's largest telecom operator recently.

Meanwhile, Akash's twin sister, Isha, who heads Reliance's retail arm is searching for a home in the US, preferably in New York, Bloomberg reported citing sources from the Ambani family.
Ambani is Asia's second richest man with a net worth estimated to be just over $93 billion. The 65-year-old business tycoon is currently in the process of handing over the reins of his empire which includes petrochemicals, green energy, tech, e-commerce, retail, media, and textiles to his three children.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала