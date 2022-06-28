https://sputniknews.com/20220628/indias-richest-man-mukesh-ambani-steps-down-as-director-of-reliance-jio-1096756667.html

India’s Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Steps Down as Director of Reliance Jio

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani out-performed mining magnate Gautam Adani, making him the richest man in India... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

Reliance Jio, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, on Tuesday said Mukesh Ambani has resigned as the Director of the company and handed over the reins to his son Akash Ambani.Akash, who was serving as the non-executive director of the company, will now be the new board chairman.Among other major appointments, Pankaj Mohan Pawar will take over as the Managing Director of the company from June 27.Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary were appointed independent directors.In 2021, Ambani said that his kids were taking more responsibilities as part of the leadership shift. He said he could see the same spark and potential in his children towards the growth of the country which his father late Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance, had.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

