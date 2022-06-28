https://sputniknews.com/20220628/indias-richest-man-mukesh-ambani-steps-down-as-director-of-reliance-jio-1096756667.html
India’s Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Steps Down as Director of Reliance Jio
India’s Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Steps Down as Director of Reliance Jio
Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani out-performed mining magnate Gautam Adani, making him the richest man in India... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-28T13:36+0000
2022-06-28T13:36+0000
2022-06-28T13:36+0000
india
india
business
business
business
reliance industries ltd
reliance industries
mukesh ambani
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096757391_0:72:3076:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_73dad577ffdbd818130be08f8b3c4015.jpg
Reliance Jio, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, on Tuesday said Mukesh Ambani has resigned as the Director of the company and handed over the reins to his son Akash Ambani.Akash, who was serving as the non-executive director of the company, will now be the new board chairman.Among other major appointments, Pankaj Mohan Pawar will take over as the Managing Director of the company from June 27.Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary were appointed independent directors.In 2021, Ambani said that his kids were taking more responsibilities as part of the leadership shift. He said he could see the same spark and potential in his children towards the growth of the country which his father late Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance, had.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096757391_87:0:2818:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_35dc1e9c87db58dcd523a1b3e59c598b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, india, business, business, business, reliance industries ltd, reliance industries, mukesh ambani
India’s Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Steps Down as Director of Reliance Jio
Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani out-performed mining magnate Gautam Adani, making him the richest man in India. According to Forbes Real-time billionaire list, Ambani’s net worth increased by 6.21 percent to $104.3 billion while Adani’s net worth increased by 0.66 per cent to $99.9 billion.
Reliance Jio, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, on Tuesday said Mukesh Ambani has resigned as the Director of the company and handed over the reins to his son Akash Ambani.
Akash, who was serving as the non-executive director of the company, will now be the new board chairman.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Reliance Jio said the company's board at a meeting on June 27, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company."
Among other major appointments, Pankaj Mohan Pawar will take over as the Managing Director of the company from June 27.
Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary were appointed independent directors.
In 2021, Ambani said that his kids were taking more responsibilities as part of the leadership shift. He said he could see the same spark and potential in his children towards the growth of the country which his father late Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance, had.
Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!