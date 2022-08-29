International
Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1Bln Arms Sale to Taiwan - Reports
Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1Bln Arms Sale to Taiwan - Reports
The Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that includes hundreds of missiles for...
The sale would include 60 anti-ship Harpoon missiles, 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and a surveillance radar contract extension, the report said on Monday.
Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1Bln Arms Sale to Taiwan - Reports

23:24 GMT 29.08.2022
International
India
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that includes hundreds of missiles for fighter jets and anti-ship systems, Politico reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.
The sale would include 60 anti-ship Harpoon missiles, 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and a surveillance radar contract extension, the report said on Monday.
