Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1Bln Arms Sale to Taiwan - Reports

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that includes hundreds of missiles

The sale would include 60 anti-ship Harpoon missiles, 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and a surveillance radar contract extension, the report said on Monday.

