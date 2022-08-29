https://sputniknews.com/20220829/biden-to-ask-congress-to-approve-11bln-arms-sale-to-taiwan---reports-1100141978.html
Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1Bln Arms Sale to Taiwan - Reports
Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1Bln Arms Sale to Taiwan - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that includes hundreds of missiles for... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T23:24+0000
2022-08-29T23:24+0000
2022-08-29T23:24+0000
us
taiwan
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100033815_0:446:2745:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_0636e63403293c55c916964aed54f356.jpg
The sale would include 60 anti-ship Harpoon missiles, 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and a surveillance radar contract extension, the report said on Monday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100033815_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0d3c7382fb008927c895cc4fdaa0bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, taiwan, joe biden
Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $1.1Bln Arms Sale to Taiwan - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that includes hundreds of missiles for fighter jets and anti-ship systems, Politico reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.
The sale would include 60 anti-ship Harpoon missiles, 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and a surveillance radar contract extension, the report said on Monday.