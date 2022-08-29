https://sputniknews.com/20220829/biden-not-briefed-on-classified-records-seized-from-trumps-residence-white-house-says-1100141084.html
Biden Not Briefed on Classified Records Seized From Trump's Residence, White House Says
"I can say he has not been briefed," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Monday.Over the weekend, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) revealed it will review whether the materials recovered from Trump's residence posed any national security risks, according to media reports.The ODNI also said it will coordinate with the US Justice Department to ensure the Intelligence Community's security risk assessment is done in a manner that does not interfere with the department's ongoing criminal investigation.Jean-Pierre said that Biden has not been briefed on any aspect related to the investigation and the White House will not comment further on the matter since the investigation is ongoing.The FBI raided Trump’s residence for nine hours and took about two dozen boxes, including what it claimed were 11 sets of classified documents.Trump has denied there were classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and said the raid was a continuation of the Democrats’ political witch hunt against him to prevent him from running for president in 2024.The filing appears to pre-empt a court ruling on Saturday to hold a hearing this week on Trump’s request to appoint a "special master" to conduct an independent review of the seized documents for potential attorney-client privilege.
