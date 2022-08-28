International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/california-police-target-protesters-with-guns-as-straight-pride-parade-clashes-with-lgbt-protest-1100082380.html
California Police Target Protesters With Guns as Straight Pride Parade Clashes With LGBT Protest
California Police Target Protesters With Guns as Straight Pride Parade Clashes With LGBT Protest
California Police Targets Protesters With Guns as Straight Pride Parade Clashes With LGBT Demo
2022-08-28T10:14+0000
2022-08-28T10:14+0000
us
california
lgbt
planned parenthood
americas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100082732_0:40:1181:704_1920x0_80_0_0_0d37fb5d39e003a4aa7266459e3c6fca.png
Riot police had to intervene as clashes broke out between Straight Pride attendees and LGBTQ+ supporters on Saturday in the city of Modesto, California. The event, organized by the National Straight Pride Coalition, was supposed to be held near a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic. However, a group of counter-protesters arrived at the site before it could start, Modesto Bee reported.At around 11:20 a.m. local time, police declared an unlawful assembly, and officers started dispersing the crowd. They fired pepper spray bullets and used beanbag guns to curb the violence.Multiple videos purportedly depicting the clashes and the police response have been circulating online.According to Modesto Police Department officer Sharon Bear, at least three people were arrested for failure to disperse. Two of them were linked to Straight Pride, while the third one was a counter-protester, she added.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100082732_95:0:1086:743_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb03b6ee6be7cb4bb0d74b45c92a3f4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
california police targets protesters with guns as straight pride parade clashes with lgbt demo
california police targets protesters with guns as straight pride parade clashes with lgbt demo

California Police Target Protesters With Guns as Straight Pride Parade Clashes With LGBT Protest

10:14 GMT 28.08.2022
© Photo : LexitMovement1A screenshot of a video depicting clashes in Modesto, California, as police disperse protesters and counter-protesters amid the Straight Pride Parade.
A screenshot of a video depicting clashes in Modesto, California, as police disperse protesters and counter-protesters amid the Straight Pride Parade. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
© Photo : LexitMovement1
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The demonstrators gather in front of the Planned Parenthood building on McHenry Avenue every year, and just like last year, the event was marred by a violent confrontation.
Riot police had to intervene as clashes broke out between Straight Pride attendees and LGBTQ+ supporters on Saturday in the city of Modesto, California. The event, organized by the National Straight Pride Coalition, was supposed to be held near a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic. However, a group of counter-protesters arrived at the site before it could start, Modesto Bee reported.
At around 11:20 a.m. local time, police declared an unlawful assembly, and officers started dispersing the crowd. They fired pepper spray bullets and used beanbag guns to curb the violence.
Multiple videos purportedly depicting the clashes and the police response have been circulating online.
According to Modesto Police Department officer Sharon Bear, at least three people were arrested for failure to disperse. Two of them were linked to Straight Pride, while the third one was a counter-protester, she added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала