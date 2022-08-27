https://sputniknews.com/20220827/the-doj-released-a-heavily-redacted-mar-a-lago-search-warrant-affidavit-1100047422.html
The DOJ Released a Heavily Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including MBDA missile Systems being sold by hackers, and the Tomato flu... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including MBDA missile Systems being sold by hackers, and the Tomato flu hitting India killing eighty minors.
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Facebook Always Believes the FBI, Fact Checkers, and Living in Washington DC.Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Philosophy is Not Popular, Mark Zuckerberg, and The Definition of GenderIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit, the FBI, and trust in the media. Manila spoke about her experience with Facebook censorship and Mark Zuckerberg's admission that the FBI told him the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Manila talked about the state of journalism and the murder of Darya Dugina.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about wokeism, intellectual history, and gender confusion. Carter talked about the importance of a college education and understanding people's motivations. Carter explained how American universities were captured and Carter's experience working with Jordan Peterson.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Facebook Always Believes the FBI, Fact Checkers, and Living in Washington DC.
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Philosophy is Not Popular, Mark Zuckerberg, and The Definition of Gender
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit, the FBI, and trust in the media. Manila spoke about her experience with Facebook censorship and Mark Zuckerberg's admission that the FBI told him the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Manila talked about the state of journalism and the murder of Darya Dugina.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about wokeism, intellectual history, and gender confusion. Carter talked about the importance of a college education and understanding people's motivations. Carter explained how American universities were captured and Carter's experience working with Jordan Peterson.
