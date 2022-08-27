Six People Killed in Attack on Mining Convoy in Burkina Faso - Military

© AP Photo / Marc Hofer In this photo taken Aug. 17, 2012, one of the few remaining miners digs out soil which will later be filtered for traces of cassiterite, the major ore of tin, at Nyabibwe mine, in eastern Congo. Gold is now the primary source of income for armed groups in eastern Congo, and is ending up in jewelry stores across the world, according to a report published Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012, by the Enough Project. Following American legislation requiring companies to track the origin of the minerals they use, armed groups have been unable to profit from the exploitation of tin, tungsten, and tantalum, and have turned instead to gold, which is easier to smuggle across borders. Gold miners, like cassiterite miners, work in extreme conditions, with crude equipment such as pick-axes and shovels.