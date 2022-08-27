International
Six People Killed in Attack on Mining Convoy in Burkina Faso - Military
Six People Killed in Attack on Mining Convoy in Burkina Faso - Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed in a militant attack on a convoy belonging to a gold mine in the province of Tapoa in eastern Burkina Faso... 27.08.2022
The incident occurred on Friday, when a Boungou mine convoy got attacked near the rural commune of Nadiabonli.The convoy vehicles were attacked on the night from Thursday to Friday, after they left the Boungou mine along with other maintenance vehicles, to help a supply convoy that had several vehicles stuck in the mud. After maintenance work was completed, five cars were left behind the convoy without military escort.
Six People Killed in Attack on Mining Convoy in Burkina Faso - Military

23:41 GMT 27.08.2022
© AP Photo / Marc HoferIn this photo taken Aug. 17, 2012, one of the few remaining miners digs out soil which will later be filtered for traces of cassiterite, the major ore of tin, at Nyabibwe mine, in eastern Congo. Gold is now the primary source of income for armed groups in eastern Congo, and is ending up in jewelry stores across the world, according to a report published Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012, by the Enough Project. Following American legislation requiring companies to track the origin of the minerals they use, armed groups have been unable to profit from the exploitation of tin, tungsten, and tantalum, and have turned instead to gold, which is easier to smuggle across borders. Gold miners, like cassiterite miners, work in extreme conditions, with crude equipment such as pick-axes and shovels.
27.08.2022
© AP Photo / Marc Hofer
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed in a militant attack on a convoy belonging to a gold mine in the province of Tapoa in eastern Burkina Faso, the country's Armed Forces said.
The incident occurred on Friday, when a Boungou mine convoy got attacked near the rural commune of Nadiabonli.
"Six civilian deaths were reported and two injured," the military said in a statement on Saturday.
The convoy vehicles were attacked on the night from Thursday to Friday, after they left the Boungou mine along with other maintenance vehicles, to help a supply convoy that had several vehicles stuck in the mud. After maintenance work was completed, five cars were left behind the convoy without military escort.
