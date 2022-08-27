Six People Killed in Attack on Mining Convoy in Burkina Faso - Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people were killed in a militant attack on a convoy belonging to a gold mine in the province of Tapoa in eastern Burkina Faso, the country's Armed Forces said.
The incident occurred on Friday, when a Boungou mine convoy got attacked near the rural commune of Nadiabonli.
"Six civilian deaths were reported and two injured," the military said in a statement on Saturday.
The convoy vehicles were attacked on the night from Thursday to Friday, after they left the Boungou mine along with other maintenance vehicles, to help a supply convoy that had several vehicles stuck in the mud. After maintenance work was completed, five cars were left behind the convoy without military escort.