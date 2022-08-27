https://sputniknews.com/20220827/russian-fm-lavrov-slams-western-neo-colonial-order-in-address-to-young-diplomats-forum-1100064999.html

Russian FM Lavrov Slams Western Neo-Colonial Order in Address to Young Diplomats Forum

Russian FM Lavrov Slams Western Neo-Colonial Order in Address to Young Diplomats Forum

In his speech at the 5th Global Forum of Young Diplomats, the Russian foreign minister emphasized that the one-sided approach and lack of diplomacy by some... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-27T14:52+0000

2022-08-27T14:52+0000

2022-08-27T14:52+0000

world

russia

africa

diplomats

forum

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095821024_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_95ef54d7d8be5d01c723f6ec13352fcc.jpg

A neo-colonial “rules-based order” imposed by the “collective West” is unacceptable as a new multipolar world is being formed by independent nations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.Russia's top diplomat’s comments came upon addressing the emissaries from 42 nations via video message, including ambassadors of several countries to Russia, who have gathered in Tatarstan’s capital Kazan for the 5th Global Forum of Young Diplomats.For delegates from Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions, the forum is an opportunity to share views on current events, and to establish and maintain direct contact with each other.The concept of "horizontal diplomacy" is the key idea which brought together members of the diplomatic missions and government figures in Kazan for panel discussions and informal meetings. The organizers say that such informal events provide the best opportunity to establish serious dialogue.While some discussions revolved around issues including cyber-security, digitalization and “cancel culture,” other events, such as the art project which was organized between working sessions, were a fun way for the attendees to share their world view and express their hopes and expectations through art.Delegations from Africa formed a large group at this year’s Young Diplomats Forum, with Chad, Senegal, Burkina Faso and other nations sending representatives to take part in the event.Koko Da, a young diplomat from Burkina Faso, said that he was very impressed by Kazan and by the opportunity to meet like-minded young diplomats.Meanwhile, Papa Seyni Sidibe, the first secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Senegal in Moscow, told Sputnik that events like the Kazan forum are also a chance for people to discuss regional issues.“They [African delegates] are from all of Africa – east, west, south. I just met with some colleagues from Somalia, from Sudan, from Nigeria, and there is a group that is starting to form,” said the diplomat. According to him, the most important issue is “unity.”The 1st Global Forum of Young Diplomats was held in 2017 in the southern Russian city of Sochi, running in parallel with the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students.The Republic of Tatarstan is hosting the event for the first time. It’s expected that diplomatic delegations attending the Global Forum of Young Diplomats will be joined by youth affairs specialists and other delegates from 69 nations attending the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Kazan Global Youth Summit on August 28.

russia

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Denis Bolotsky https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128270_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_8cd81dafcbaac1c176c25141f8af1d2a.jpg

Denis Bolotsky https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128270_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_8cd81dafcbaac1c176c25141f8af1d2a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Denis Bolotsky https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128270_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_8cd81dafcbaac1c176c25141f8af1d2a.jpg

russia, africa, diplomats, forum, sergei lavrov