Nigeria Bans Foreign Models and Voice-Overs in Domestic Ads

Reports suggest that the measure looks to foster local talent and promote domestic advertising companies. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-27T14:51+0000

africa

nigeria

advertisement

adverts

advertising

Nigerian authorities will ban the use of foreign models and voice-over artists in advertisements produced in the country from October.According to the director general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo, current ad campaigns featuring foreign models are allowed to run full term, but the regulator won't approve new such ads in the future.

nigeria, advertisement, adverts, advertising