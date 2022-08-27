International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/nigeria-bans-foreign-models-and-voice-overs-in-domestic-ads-1100065823.html
Nigeria Bans Foreign Models and Voice-Overs in Domestic Ads
Nigeria Bans Foreign Models and Voice-Overs in Domestic Ads
Reports suggest that the measure looks to foster local talent and promote domestic advertising companies. 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T14:51+0000
2022-08-27T14:51+0000
africa
nigeria
advertisement
adverts
advertising
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082960738_0:121:1280:841_1920x0_80_0_0_b9accacfedf8bba26c5ad973ddfeb0c4.jpg
Nigerian authorities will ban the use of foreign models and voice-over artists in advertisements produced in the country from October.According to the director general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo, current ad campaigns featuring foreign models are allowed to run full term, but the regulator won't approve new such ads in the future.
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082960738_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_899aa26e40e231ce41900d46b7f600bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigeria, advertisement, adverts, advertising
nigeria, advertisement, adverts, advertising

Nigeria Bans Foreign Models and Voice-Overs in Domestic Ads

14:51 GMT 27.08.2022
© PhotoFlag of Nigeria
Flag of Nigeria - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Reports suggest that the measure looks to foster local talent and promote domestic advertising companies.
Nigerian authorities will ban the use of foreign models and voice-over artists in advertisements produced in the country from October.
According to the director general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo, current ad campaigns featuring foreign models are allowed to run full term, but the regulator won't approve new such ads in the future.

"Subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel," he stressed.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала