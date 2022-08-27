https://sputniknews.com/20220827/nigeria-bans-foreign-models-and-voice-overs-in-domestic-ads-1100065823.html
Nigeria Bans Foreign Models and Voice-Overs in Domestic Ads
Nigeria Bans Foreign Models and Voice-Overs in Domestic Ads
Reports suggest that the measure looks to foster local talent and promote domestic advertising companies.
Nigerian authorities will ban the use of foreign models and voice-over artists in advertisements produced in the country from October.According to the director general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo, current ad campaigns featuring foreign models are allowed to run full term, but the regulator won't approve new such ads in the future.
Nigeria Bans Foreign Models and Voice-Overs in Domestic Ads
Nigerian authorities will ban the use of foreign models and voice-over artists in advertisements produced in the country from October.
According to the director general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo, current ad campaigns featuring foreign models are allowed to run full term, but the regulator won't approve new such ads in the future.
"Subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel," he stressed.