Next Round of US-Greek Strategic Dialogue to Be Held in Athens This Fall

ATHENS (Sputnik) - The next round of strategic dialogue between Greece and the United States will be held in Athens in October, the office of Greek Prime... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International

Mitsotakis held a meeting with Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate on Friday, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.The Greek prime minister praised the contribution Menendez has made to strengthening bilateral ties and boosting cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean region.Mitsotakis and Menendez also discussed the situation in Ukraine, with Menendez praising Greece’s support for Kiev, as well as the development of Alexandroupolis, a Greek port from where American military equipment is being delivered to Eastern Europe and Ukraine.Mitsotakis told Menendez that Greece has also been working on the diversification of its energy sources, as well as energy security.

