International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220827/female-students-not-allowed-to-leave-kabul-for-studies---source-1100048485.html
Female Students Not Allowed to Leave Kabul For Studies - Source
Female Students Not Allowed to Leave Kabul For Studies - Source
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has refused to allow female students to leave the Afghan capital to go to study to Kazakhstan... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T01:12+0000
2022-08-27T01:12+0000
world
taliban
afghanistan
womensrights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099545922_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6220ac997715884f3faa5a52b5ae46e.jpg
Both female and male students were planning to leave Kabul, but only male students were permitted to fly out of Afghanistan for studies, the source said on Friday.An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power in September 2021, after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government.The Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes, and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. Girls are now allowed to receive education beyond sixth grade. Moreover, the Taliban has forced all women to cover their faces while in public and women are not allowed to participate in entertainment activities and visit parks at the same time with men.Afghan women took to the streets ahead of August 15 (the day the Taliban captured Kabul a year ago), protesting against inequality and calling for the protection of their freedom and the right to education and work.Sources told Sputnik that the Taliban fired into the air to disperse female demonstrators in Kabul on August 13, injuring several people as a result.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/afghanistan-forms-committee-to-launch-practical-work-on-tapi-gas-pipeline-official-1099802480.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099545922_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edbfe5be456d57310fc3bc2c812b719b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taliban, afghanistan, womensrights
taliban, afghanistan, womensrights

Female Students Not Allowed to Leave Kabul For Studies - Source

01:12 GMT 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Lillian SuwanrumphaThis photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows girls studying in a secret school at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan.
This photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows girls studying in a secret school at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Lillian Suwanrumpha
Subscribe
International
India
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has refused to allow female students to leave the Afghan capital to go to study to Kazakhstan and Qatar, an informed source told Sputnik.
Both female and male students were planning to leave Kabul, but only male students were permitted to fly out of Afghanistan for studies, the source said on Friday.
An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power in September 2021, after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government.
The Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes, and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. Girls are now allowed to receive education beyond sixth grade. Moreover, the Taliban has forced all women to cover their faces while in public and women are not allowed to participate in entertainment activities and visit parks at the same time with men.
20110912_WN_S1015650_0073.jpg - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
World
Afghanistan Forms Committee to Launch Practical Work on TAPI Gas Pipeline: Official
20 August, 13:44 GMT
Afghan women took to the streets ahead of August 15 (the day the Taliban captured Kabul a year ago), protesting against inequality and calling for the protection of their freedom and the right to education and work.
Sources told Sputnik that the Taliban fired into the air to disperse female demonstrators in Kabul on August 13, injuring several people as a result.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала