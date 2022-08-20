https://sputniknews.com/20220820/afghanistan-forms-committee-to-launch-practical-work-on-tapi-gas-pipeline-official-1099802480.html

Afghanistan Forms Committee to Launch Practical Work on TAPI Gas Pipeline: Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan has established a committee to launch practical work on the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) after a... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

"A ministerial committee has been formed. The Ministry of Finance carries out the financial affairs of this committee," Burhan was quoted as saying by Afghan broadcaster TOLO News.The body will be headed by acting Afghan First Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to the report.In addition, Afghanistan intends to send a delegation to Turkmenistan in the near future to discuss the implementation of the TAPI project, the broadcaster said, citing the foreign ministry.In February 2021, the Taliban pledged not to jeopardize the TAPI project after a meeting of the movement's delegation with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Moradov. However, last year, the chaotic security situation in Afghanistan still hampered the pipeline's construction.TAPI's construction was launched in 2015. The 1,814-kilometer (1,127 miles) pipeline will transport natural gas from Caspian Sea deposits in Turkmenistan via Afghanistan and Pakistan to India. The annual capacity of the pipeline is expected to reach 33 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet).

