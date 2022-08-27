https://sputniknews.com/20220827/britney-spears-strips-down-to-raunchy-bikini-to-celebrate-new-single---photos-1100056780.html
Britney Spears Strips Down to Raunchy Bikini to Celebrate New Single - Photos
Britney Spears Strips Down to Raunchy Bikini to Celebrate New Single - Photos
The pop star collaborated with Elton John, releasing her first song in six years. The single "Hold Me Closer" is a mashup of Sir Elton's 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer”... 27.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-27T10:57+0000
2022-08-27T10:57+0000
2022-08-27T10:57+0000
viral
britney spears
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_0:163:2192:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_1fbfe1f9ec3336bb8faee3a170b4a45e.jpg
Britney Spears marked the release of her new single by posting yet another saucy photo. The “Toxic” singer, who has recently deleted her Instagram account, posted an image on Twitter, showing her wearing nothing but a small towel. A few hours later she added a clip featuring her in a red bikini.Commenting on the release, Elton has previously noted that he was happy to help the US pop idol after she "went through such a traumatic time.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/19/1094191215_1:0:2166:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_9c60db2530d28b606889df9ee39b9001.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
britney spears
Britney Spears Strips Down to Raunchy Bikini to Celebrate New Single - Photos
The pop star collaborated with Elton John, releasing her first song in six years. The single "Hold Me Closer" is a mashup of Sir Elton's 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” and 1992 hit “The One”.
Britney Spears marked the release of her new single by posting yet another saucy photo. The “Toxic” singer, who has recently deleted her Instagram account, posted an image on Twitter, showing her wearing nothing but a small towel. A few hours later she added a clip featuring her in a red bikini.
"Hello, Sir Elton John, we are like number one in 40 countries... Holy Sh**! I'm in the tub right now, and I'm about to go have the best day ever and I hope you're well,” she said.
Commenting on the release, Elton has previously noted that he was happy to help the US pop idol after she "went through such a traumatic time.”
“I’m so excited to be able to do it with her because if it is a big hit, and I think it may be, it will give her so much more confidence than she’s got already and she will realise that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy,” he said.