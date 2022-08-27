https://sputniknews.com/20220827/assange-once-again-appeals-uks-decision-to-extradite-him-to-us-wikileaks-says-1100066557.html

Assange Once Again Appeals UK's Decision to Extradite Him to US, WikiLeaks Says

Assange Once Again Appeals UK's Decision to Extradite Him to US, WikiLeaks Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has once again filed an appeal with the UK High Court of Justice Administrative Court against the decision

On June 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition of Assange to the United States, where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison. WikiLeaks called Patel's decision a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy and promised to challenge the order.According to the statement, the filed document will contain important new evidence but there was no elaboration on what that might be.Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

