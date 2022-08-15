https://sputniknews.com/20220815/lawsuit-filed-against-cia-pompeo-over-alleged-illegal-spying-on-assange-allies-1099625723.html

Lawsuit Filed Against CIA, Pompeo Over Alleged Illegal Spying on Assange Allies

Lawsuit Filed Against CIA, Pompeo Over Alleged Illegal Spying on Assange Allies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo for illegally spying on... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T17:05+0000

2022-08-15T17:05+0000

2022-08-15T17:05+0000

americas

us

cia

mike pompeo

julian assange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093556332_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_04033df2ef053d7d3b37449339214642.jpg

"Each of the named plaintiffs, and hundreds of others, visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange while he was living under political asylum at the Embassy of the government of Ecuador in London, United Kingdom," the complaint said. "Prior to their visits each visitor was required to surrender his or her electronic devices, e.g. smartphones, laptops etc. to employees of Defendant Undercover Global (UC Global)."UC Global employees copied the information stored on the devices of attorneys and journalists who visited with Assange without their consent, the complaint said. UC Global then provided that information to the CIA, which was headed by Pompeo at the time, the complaint added.The also complaint said the undertaken actions violated the rights of well over a hundred US citizens who visited Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.The WikiLeaks founder has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. In 2012, instead of appearing in court as his bail conditions demanded, Assange sought shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained until 2019 over concerns that he might otherwise end up extradited to the US.On June 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder to the United States on the basis that the move will not breach his fundamental human rights. On July 1, it was reported that Assange has appealed the United Kingdom's decision to extradite him.

https://sputniknews.com/20220621/pompeo-summoned-by-spanish-judge-over-claims-us-plotted-at-highest-level-to-kill-julian-assange-1096511944.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, cia, mike pompeo, julian assange