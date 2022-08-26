International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-air-force-orders-840mln-in-three-contracts-for-geospatial-intelligence---pentagon-1100047127.html
US Air Force Orders $840Mln in Three Contracts for Geospatial Intelligence - Pentagon
US Air Force Orders $840Mln in Three Contracts for Geospatial Intelligence - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Altamira Technologies Corporation, Radiance Technologies and Centauri have each been awarded a $280 million US Air Force modification... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T23:06+0000
2022-08-26T23:06+0000
military
military contracts
us air force
us defense department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092636373_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6f88df675f85e21792b8cd13b3df62b9.jpg
"Altamira Technologies Corporation [of] McLean, Virginia has been awarded a $280 million modification... contract," the Defense Department said in a release on Friday. "The contract provides for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) research and development."Radiance Technologies of Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a similar $280 million US Air Force modification contract that provides for the same activities and so has Centauri, the Defense Department said in a second release.The three companies will also undertake measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) research and development and operational production support for all these activities, the release said.Work on the three contracts will be performed at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other locations over the next two years and is expected to be completed by October 2, 2024, the release added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/pentagon-unveils-plan-to-mitigate-civilian-harm-reduce-confirmation-bias-in-targeting-1100008074.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092636373_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55298f5c986f7b55849a3bbd0a7b445e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military contracts, us air force, us defense department
military contracts, us air force, us defense department

US Air Force Orders $840Mln in Three Contracts for Geospatial Intelligence - Pentagon

23:06 GMT 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / Greg ErwinIn this June 29, 2017 photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, an F-15 fighter plane taxis back to the hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan.
In this June 29, 2017 photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, an F-15 fighter plane taxis back to the hangar at Kadena Air Base, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / Greg Erwin
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Altamira Technologies Corporation, Radiance Technologies and Centauri have each been awarded a $280 million US Air Force modification contract worth $840 million in all for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence research and development, the US Defense Department announced.
"Altamira Technologies Corporation [of] McLean, Virginia has been awarded a $280 million modification... contract," the Defense Department said in a release on Friday. "The contract provides for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) research and development."
Radiance Technologies of Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a similar $280 million US Air Force modification contract that provides for the same activities and so has Centauri, the Defense Department said in a second release.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
Military
Pentagon Unveils Plan to Mitigate Civilian Harm, Reduce 'Confirmation Bias' in Targeting
01:26 GMT
The three companies will also undertake measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) research and development and operational production support for all these activities, the release said.
Work on the three contracts will be performed at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other locations over the next two years and is expected to be completed by October 2, 2024, the release added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала