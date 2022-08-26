https://sputniknews.com/20220826/us-air-force-orders-840mln-in-three-contracts-for-geospatial-intelligence---pentagon-1100047127.html
US Air Force Orders $840Mln in Three Contracts for Geospatial Intelligence - Pentagon
US Air Force Orders $840Mln in Three Contracts for Geospatial Intelligence - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Altamira Technologies Corporation, Radiance Technologies and Centauri have each been awarded a $280 million US Air Force modification
"Altamira Technologies Corporation [of] McLean, Virginia has been awarded a $280 million modification... contract," the Defense Department said in a release on Friday. "The contract provides for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) research and development."Radiance Technologies of Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a similar $280 million US Air Force modification contract that provides for the same activities and so has Centauri, the Defense Department said in a second release.The three companies will also undertake measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) research and development and operational production support for all these activities, the release said.Work on the three contracts will be performed at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other locations over the next two years and is expected to be completed by October 2, 2024, the release added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Altamira Technologies Corporation, Radiance Technologies and Centauri have each been awarded a $280 million US Air Force modification contract worth $840 million in all for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence research and development, the US Defense Department announced.
"Altamira Technologies Corporation [of] McLean, Virginia has been awarded a $280 million modification... contract," the Defense Department said in a release on Friday. "The contract provides for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) research and development."
Radiance Technologies of Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a similar $280 million US Air Force modification contract that provides for the same activities and so has Centauri, the Defense Department said in a second release.
The three companies will also undertake measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) research and development and operational production support for all these activities, the release said.
Work on the three contracts will be performed at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other locations over the next two years and is expected to be completed by October 2, 2024, the release added.