International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/pentagon-unveils-plan-to-mitigate-civilian-harm-reduce-confirmation-bias-in-targeting-1100008074.html
Pentagon Unveils Plan to Mitigate Civilian Harm, Reduce 'Confirmation Bias' in Targeting
Pentagon Unveils Plan to Mitigate Civilian Harm, Reduce 'Confirmation Bias' in Targeting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon introduced a new plan to mitigate civilian harm from airstrikes including measures to reduce the adverse effects of... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T01:26+0000
2022-08-26T01:26+0000
military
pentagon
us pentagon
airstrikes
civilian casualties
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
The plan was ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in January after an investigation by the The New York Times discovered that thousands of civilians in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, including children, were killed by US airstrikes conducted with imprecise targeting and deeply flawed intelligence."The actions below promote training and education as well as improved policies to help recognize and mitigate cognitive biases and to otherwise reduce their adverse effects on decision-making during the joint targeting process," the report, released on Thursday, said.The report also calls for the creation of a "red team" that can serve as a devil’s advocate and help explore alternatives in plans and operations.The Times had studied 1,311 documents from a hidden Pentagon archive, concluding that the civilian death toll was much higher than the 1,417 civilian deaths reported by the US military in Iraq and Syria, and the 188 deaths reported in Afghanistan since 2018.One of the most egregious examples was an August 29 US airstrike that killed ten innocent civilians in Kabul based on faulty intelligence. In December, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said no US troops would be punished for the incident because it was the result of a breakdown in process, not negligence.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/two-civilians-injured-by-israeli-airstrikes-in-syrian-province-of-hama---reports-1100007877.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, us pentagon, airstrikes, civilian casualties
pentagon, us pentagon, airstrikes, civilian casualties

Pentagon Unveils Plan to Mitigate Civilian Harm, Reduce 'Confirmation Bias' in Targeting

01:26 GMT 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon introduced a new plan to mitigate civilian harm from airstrikes including measures to reduce the adverse effects of confirmation bias during targeting.
The plan was ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in January after an investigation by the The New York Times discovered that thousands of civilians in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, including children, were killed by US airstrikes conducted with imprecise targeting and deeply flawed intelligence.
"The actions below promote training and education as well as improved policies to help recognize and mitigate cognitive biases and to otherwise reduce their adverse effects on decision-making during the joint targeting process," the report, released on Thursday, said.
The report also calls for the creation of a "red team" that can serve as a devil’s advocate and help explore alternatives in plans and operations.
An Israeli officer watches as an Italian air force F-16 taxis after landing during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
World
Two Civilians Injured by Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Province of Hama - Reports
00:52 GMT
The Times had studied 1,311 documents from a hidden Pentagon archive, concluding that the civilian death toll was much higher than the 1,417 civilian deaths reported by the US military in Iraq and Syria, and the 188 deaths reported in Afghanistan since 2018.
One of the most egregious examples was an August 29 US airstrike that killed ten innocent civilians in Kabul based on faulty intelligence. In December, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said no US troops would be punished for the incident because it was the result of a breakdown in process, not negligence.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала