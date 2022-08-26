https://sputniknews.com/20220826/two-florida-residents-plead-guilty-to-stealing-ashley-bidens-diary-1100005137.html
Two Florida Residents Plead Guilty to Stealing Ashley Biden's Diary
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Senator Marsha Blackburn visiting Taiwan, and the WHO announces a twenty one percent decline in Monkeypox cases worldwide.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Darya Dugina's Journalism, Western Media, and The Minsk AccordsThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Political Change Takes Time, 2022 Senate Race in Pennsylvania, and Larry Krasner Disrespects SubpoenaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the murder of Daria Dugina, Mark's time working with her father, and the lies about Daria Dugina from Western media. Mark discussed the lie of Aleksandr Dugin knowing President Putin and Mark's time working with Aleksandr. Mark talked about the possible American involvement with the assaination of Daria Dugina.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about John Fetterman, the FBI raid on Trump, and Pennsylvania Republicans impeaching Philadelphia Da Larry Krasner. Thom explained the investigation into Larry Krasner and Larry's refusal to comply with a state subpoena. Thom spoke about the Pennsylvania senate race and John Fetterman's past.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Two Florida Residents Plead Guilty to Stealing Ashley Biden's Diary
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Senator Marsha Blackburn visiting Taiwan, and the WHO announces a twenty one percent decline in Monkeypox cases worldwide.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Darya Dugina's Journalism, Western Media, and The Minsk Accords
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Political Change Takes Time, 2022 Senate Race in Pennsylvania, and Larry Krasner Disrespects Subpoena
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the murder of Daria Dugina, Mark's time working with her father, and the lies about Daria Dugina from Western media. Mark discussed the lie of Aleksandr Dugin knowing President Putin and Mark's time working with Aleksandr. Mark talked about the possible American involvement with the assaination of Daria Dugina.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about John Fetterman, the FBI raid on Trump, and Pennsylvania Republicans impeaching Philadelphia Da Larry Krasner. Thom explained the investigation into Larry Krasner and Larry's refusal to comply with a state subpoena. Thom spoke about the Pennsylvania senate race and John Fetterman's past.
