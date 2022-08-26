https://sputniknews.com/20220826/state-department-asks-russia-to-release-imprisoned-us-citizen-marc-fogel---reports-1100045061.html
State Department Asks Russia to Release Imprisoned US Citizen Marc Fogel - Reports
State Department Asks Russia to Release Imprisoned US Citizen Marc Fogel - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has asked Russia to release US citizen Marc Fogel, who is serving a 14-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-26T20:30+0000
2022-08-26T20:30+0000
2022-08-26T20:30+0000
americas
humanitarian
us state department
us-russia relations
us
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099921459_0:18:1044:605_1920x0_80_0_0_8cdcd5c0c95a6329e1c28aa7bb325fee.png
The report said the State Department is asking Russia to release Fogel on humanitarian grounds due to his poor health condition and age, the report said citing his family and lawyer.Fogel, a 61-year-old history teacher at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, was arrested upon his return to Russia 11 months ago for being in possession of 17 grams of cannabis, the report said.Fogel's family claims the cannabis was recommended by a doctor to treat his severe spinal pain, the report added.The State Department has yet to declare Fogel wrongfully detained and it has not provided his family with details about the appeal to Russia for his release, according to the report.The State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on the matter.
https://sputniknews.com/20220821/dennis-rodman-may-head-to-russia-to-aid-brittney-griner-1099831531.html
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099921459_14:0:1030:762_1920x0_80_0_0_87efd8a25cef12ab39cc25c9448fad09.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
humanitarian, us state department, us-russia relations, us, russia
humanitarian, us state department, us-russia relations, us, russia
State Department Asks Russia to Release Imprisoned US Citizen Marc Fogel - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has asked Russia to release US citizen Marc Fogel, who is serving a 14-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis into the country, CNN reported on Friday.
The report said the State Department is asking Russia to release Fogel on humanitarian grounds due to his poor health condition and age, the report said citing his family and lawyer.
Fogel, a 61-year-old history teacher at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, was arrested upon his return to Russia 11 months ago for being in possession of 17 grams of cannabis, the report said.
Fogel's family claims the cannabis was recommended by a doctor to treat his severe spinal pain, the report added.
The State Department has yet to declare Fogel wrongfully detained and it has not provided his family with details about the appeal to Russia for his release, according to the report.
The State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on the matter.