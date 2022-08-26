https://sputniknews.com/20220826/south-african-court-clears-apartheid-era-song-of-inciting-hatred-against-whites-1100039791.html

South African Court Clears Apartheid-Era Song of Inciting Hatred Against Whites

South African Court Clears Apartheid-Era Song of Inciting Hatred Against Whites

The song is popular among politicians accused of being biased against the white population in the country, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). They... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

The South African NGO AfriForum has lost a lawsuit alleging that the song "Kill the Boer" incites hate and violence against the white population. The case was seen in the country’s Equality Court, which was created to review cases of alleged discrimination.However, Equality Court's Judge Edwin Molahlehi ruled against the claimants and in favor of the song’s proponents, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Party, whose leader Julius Malema was once convicted for singing it. The song’s defenders insist that its lyrics should not be interpreted literally and that it symbolizes the fight against oppressive Apartheid-era authorities.Judge Molahlehi said that AfriForum failed to present enough evidence to prove that the song's lyrics have incited violence. He also dismissed testimony from their expert, Ernst Roets, as he works in AfriForum's legal team.EFF praised the court's decision as being "sober", with the party's Treasurer-General Omphile Maotwe accusing AfriForum of trying to erase "the cultural element of the liberation struggle." EFF members celebrated their victory by singing the freshly-defended song in court.AfriForum, in turn, vowed to appeal the ruling and slammed the court's decision for creating "a very dangerous precedent". The group stressed that the ruling sends a "disturbing message" that "encouraging the gruesome murder" of a group of people based on their identity is not punishable in South Africa.

south africa

