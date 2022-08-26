https://sputniknews.com/20220826/nepal-suspends-gorkha-recruitment-under-agnipath-scheme-ahead-of-indian-army-chief-visit-report-1100012018.html

Nepal Suspends Gorkha Recruitment Under Agnipath Scheme Ahead of Indian Army Chief Visit: Report

Nepal Suspends Gorkha Recruitment Under Agnipath Scheme Ahead of Indian Army Chief Visit: Report

The Nepali Gorkhas were first recruited into the Indian Army when it was under the control of the British East India Company in 1816. After India became... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

Nepal has suspended the recruitment of native Gorkhas under the Indian government's 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme at all its centers, The Indian Express reported on Friday citing Nepali Foreign Ministry sources.However, the decision to stall recruitment isn't final. The report claims that Kathmandu wants to discuss the matter with other political parties and civil groups before taking a final decision."This is not a final decision of the government. We will get back to India after a broader understanding is formed," The Indian Express quoted a source from the Nepalese Foreign Ministry as saying.Gorkhas are elite soldiers native to the Indian subcontinent, especially from north-east India and Nepal, which have historically formed part of the British and Indian Armed Forces apart from their native Napali Armed Forces.As a result, the hiring process of the Gorkhas into the Indian Army, which was due to start on Thursday and end on September 29 in several locations, has been suspended for an indefinite period. Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, the Indian Armed Forces recruit personnel between the ages of 17.5 and 21 for four years for positions below officer rank. The scheme has caused great controversy in India as it restricts a range of social security payments to those recruited.Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande is scheduled to visit Nepal on September 5 when he will be granted 'Honorary General' rank in the Nepali Army. But his visit to India's northern neighbor comes at a time when uncertainty about sending Nepal-based Gorkhas as 'Agniveers' into the Indian Army is growing. On Wednesday, Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka paid a visit to the Indian Ambassador Navin Srivastava to state his position."If Nepalis are to be recruited only for four years and not given a pension, we should discuss this matter with the political parties and all concerned," Khadka said.The Nepali foreign minister also reportedly told the Indian ambassador that the 1947 tripartite agreement between Britain, India, and Nepal, which is the basis of recruitment of Gorkhas in the Indian Army, doesn't recognize the Agnipath scheme. As such, the Nepali government will have to "assess the impact of the new arrangement".Meanwhile, the Kathmandu’s move came a day after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the Indian Army will effectively continue to recruit Nepali Gorkhas. "We have been recruiting Gorkha soldiers into the Indian Army for a long time and we look forward to continue to recruit them

