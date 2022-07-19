Indian Opposition Slams Gov't Over Agnipath Job Scheme as It Requires Caste, Religion Certificates
10:04 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 19.07.2022)
India's Agnipath armed forces recruitment scheme was announced by the nation's defense ministry in June, triggering massive protests across the country.
India’s opposition parties have upped the ante against the federal government over the Agnipath program as the applicants have been asked to submit certificates indicating their caste and religion along with other documents.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Parliamentarian Sanjay Singh has targeted the Narendra Modi government, questioning its intentions behind seeking information on such certificates.
“The ugly face of the Modi government is now exposed in front of the country. Does PM Modi think that Dalits/backward classes/tribals are not eligible for army recruitment? It is for the first time in the history of India that a caste certificate is being asked for in army recruitment,” he stated in a tweet in Hindi.
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, former Deputy State Chief of Bihar and member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party, has also slammed the federal government on the matter.
“Don’t ask for the caste of a monk, but ask for the caste of a soldier. The BJP-led federal government run by the RSS is running away from the caste census but asks for a caste certificate from those applying under the Agnipath recruitment scheme who are ready to give their lives for the country. They are asking for their caste so that RSS can later decommission ‘Agniveers’ (recruited persons) on the basis of caste,” he tweeted in Hindi.
Earlier on Monday, a parliamentarian from Janata Dal – United (JD-U), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also expressed displeasure over the issue and raised questions about the demand for a caste certificate.
In a tweet in Hindi, he questioned Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded clarification.
The Indian government announced the scheme on June 14 to enroll young people below the officer rank for four years.
The scheme, which aims to bring down the average age of service personnel, has evoked countrywide protests and criticism from opposition parties.
Massive protests were staged in various parts of the country and several of them even became violent as trains were set ablaze, public property was vandalized and railway tracks as well as highways were blocked.
The protesters and critics want the scheme to be rolled back as it doesn’t include benefits such as pensions or social security.
