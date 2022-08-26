https://sputniknews.com/20220826/liz-truss-may-trigger-article-16-to-tear-up-northern-ireland-protocol-if-she-becomes-pm-1100009894.html

Liz Truss May Trigger Article 16 to Tear Up Northern Ireland Protocol if She Becomes PM

Liz Truss May Trigger Article 16 to Tear Up Northern Ireland Protocol if She Becomes PM

The Northern Ireland Protocol – a set of post-Brexit trade arrangements - has long been a stumbling block in relations between the UK and the EU. In May... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T06:32+0000

2022-08-26T06:32+0000

2022-08-26T06:32+0000

world

uk

northern ireland

brexit

northern ireland protocol

border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100010130_0:123:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_33ecfb357b9a139e63dd987a272dae85.jpg

UK Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss may tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) by triggering the document’s Article 16 within days if she succeeds outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson next month, according to The Financial Times (FT).Article 16 allows either party to undertake unilateral safeguarding measures if the protocol leads to “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist, or to diversion of trade.”The FT cited unnamed sources as saying that officials close to Truss – the Tory leadership race frontrunner - has consulted legal and trade experts over Article 16 in recent weeks.The legislation, also known as the NIP bill, was unveiled by No 10 in June, prodding the European Commission to relaunch legal proceedings against Britain for failing to properly implement Irish Sea border checks.Although the insiders claimed Truss was not “pushing” to trigger Article 16, they argued that it remained an option on the table if she became prime minister.NIP Bill Doesn't Damage EU, Truss Claims The remarks come after Truss insisted in June that the NIP bill revising the Protocol would not harm the EU, claiming that “there simply is no reason […] for the EU to take any action, [because] this legislation does not make them any worse off at all.”The government asserted that these problems had undermined the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement on the Northern Ireland peace, also prompting the "collapse" of power sharing agreements in the Northern Ireland Assembly.The NIP bill stipulates that a check-free “green lane” would be set up for goods destined for Northern Ireland, while trucks taking goods through the region across the open border into the Republic of Ireland — and thus the EU single market — would face “red channel” checks.The bill also ends the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in enforcing the NIP, even though ministers could allow UK courts to refer matters of EU law to the ECJ. The document would also remove EU control over state aid and the value added tax in the region.The UK government has repeatedly argued that the Protocol is not working, as it causes delays and interruptions to goods moving between the UK and Northern Ireland and irritates unionists, who believe their place within the country could be affected, thus threatening the Good Friday Agreement that in 1998 put an end to 30 years of armed conflict within Northern Ireland.The situation around the NIP worsened in May after the Irish Republican political party Sinn Fein overran the unionist DUP party in the Northern Ireland Assembly election for the first time, prompting unionists to warn they will boycott the new government unless post-Brexit trade rules with the EU are addressed.

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/truss-ready-to-unveil-ni-protocol-changes-despite-pressure-from-us-1095567355.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/eu-reportedly-mulling-targeted-trade-tariffs-to-force-bojo-to-u-turn-on-tearing-up-ni-protocol-1095621056.html

northern ireland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, northern ireland, brexit, northern ireland protocol, border