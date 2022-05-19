https://sputniknews.com/20220519/eu-reportedly-mulling-targeted-trade-tariffs-to-force-bojo-to-u-turn-on-tearing-up-ni-protocol-1095621056.html

EU Reportedly Mulling 'Targeted Trade Tariffs’ to Force BoJo to U-Turn on Tearing Up NI Protocol

Earlier, the European Commission pledged to resort to “all measures at its disposal” if Britain forged ahead with a plan to rewrite parts of the post-Brexit... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

Against the backdrop of continued saber-rattling over contentious aspects of post-Brexit trade rules between the UK and the European Union, Brussels is believed to be mulling punitive measures to force Boris Johnson to abandon plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.The EU intends to unleash a “targeted” trade war that might have the desired effect of swaying the UK prime Minister into making a U-turn on the deal which is part of the original Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, reported The Telegraph.According to the plan, believed to be in its early stages, efforts would be undertaken to turn the British Prime Minister’s political allies against him. Specifically, crippling trade tariffs could be unleashed against British products made in so-called "red wall" constituencies, (also referred to as the Labour heartlands) - mainly in the Midlands, Northern England and North East Wales - which historically tended to support the Labour Party.With Boris Johnson believed to have a vested interest in maintaining his backing in the area, a source suggested businesses in these constituencies - gained by the Tories -could be the first to be hit with tariffs.Thus, products like Nissan cars, Cadbury chocolate, Heinz ketchup, JCB tractors and Jaguar Land Rover vehicles could be hit with duty hikes as part of the planned retaliatory measures by Brussels, according to the outlet.The same punitive measure would allegedly target elected Cabinet ministers and vocal “Brexiteers” - a term applied to those who advocated for the UK to withdraw from the EU.This, Brussels reportedly hopes, might generate enough pressure to compel Johnson to reverse course on the NI protocol.The report suggests that the plan is similar to the tactic used by the EU in its tit-for-tat trade row with former Republican US President Donald Trump in 2018.At the time, as Trump announced a 25 percent “America First” import tariff on European-made steel and 10 percent one on aluminium, then-European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker stated that Brussels would not “put our head in the sand.”The EU had slapped punitive trade tariffs on stereotypical American products such as Levi’s jeans, Harley-Davidson motorbikes, bourbon whiskey, and orange juice from Florida - a critical swing state in elections. Furthermore, EU officials had deliberately targeted products manufactured in key GOP states.“It was part of the conversation with the US and has been on the table multiple times over the past couple of years whenever the UK threatened to blow up the [Brexit] deal,” added the cited EU diplomat.On 17 May UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed plans to table a bill that could override key parts of the 2019 Brexit deal relating to the NI Protocol.Britain has argued that the plans to revoke part of the original Withdrawal deal are being drawn up to protect the Good Friday Agreement, which is purportedly being “undermined” by the Protocol.Downing Street also sees resolving the NI Protocol stalemate as key in prompting the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) tore-engage with Sinn Fein in power sharing in Northern Ireland's Assembly.Agreed by the UK and EU in 2019, the arrangement, known as the NI protocol, keeps Northern Ireland (in the UK) aligned with the EU single market for goods, thus avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland (in the European Union). The measure was adopted to safeguard a vital part of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal that had put an end to several decades of violence in Northern Ireland.As Truss, speaking in parliament, touted the fact the legislation would presuppose waiving all checks on goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland where they are not destined for the Republic of Ireland, Brussels bristled in indignation.The European Commission pledged to resort to “all measures at its disposal” if the UK pressed ahead with a plan to scrap parts of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol.The Foreign Secretary did concede on Tuesday that the proposed law would contain an “explicit” override clause, signifying that it can be immediately replaced if an agreement is reached with the European Commission. Truss also emphasised that negotiations with the EU would continue “in parallel” with the passage of the legislation through the Commons.According to sources cited by The Telegraph, Brussels will likely publish its own response to the UK move after the legislation is made public by Boris Johnson’s government at the beginning of next month.The EU is anticipated to respond with “full force,” added insiders.Talks over the NI Protocol are expected to resume between Liz Truss and Maros Sefcovic as early as next week.

