https://sputniknews.com/20220826/iranian-minister-tehran-and-russia-boosting-trade-cooperation-despite-western-restrictions-1100022989.html

Iranian Minister: Tehran and Russia Boosting Trade Cooperation Despite Western Restrictions

Iranian Minister: Tehran and Russia Boosting Trade Cooperation Despite Western Restrictions

Russia and Iran have recently increased bilateral trade and cooperation. Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin, who travelled... 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-26T11:58+0000

2022-08-26T11:58+0000

2022-08-26T11:58+0000

opinion & analysis

middle east

iran

russia

trade

production

sanctions

us sanctions

international north-south transport corridor (instc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097594361_0:0:3096:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_944384a2c7cae80943a6b36d9cebb659.jpg

"In the recent year, we have observed a new stage in the development of trade and economic relations between Iran and the Russian Federation," said Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin, Iranian minister of industry, mining, and trade. "Economic relations lag behind the level of political ties that exist between our countries, and this gap needs to be filled in at least 10-15 areas, in particular, in the automotive, shipbuilding, and aircraft industries, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture."Iranian and Russian companies stepped up cooperation after Moscow was subjected to unprecedented sanctions since it started its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. The US and its allies have targeted almost all sectors of Russia's economy, making it one of the most sanctioned countries in the world. For its part, Iran has long endured the pressure of western sanctions and has learned how to circumvent the restrictions.A number of Russian industries have faced difficulties after western companies left the nation's market. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran has signaled readiness to fill the gaps in various economic sectors.To illustrate his point, the Iranian minister referred to the Renault L90. He noted that while some spare parts are produced in Russia, Iran can supply the other parts - thus solving the production dilemma.He likewise revealed that Iran has started to supply gas turbines, petrochemical products, and catalysts for oil refining, as well as fruits and vegetables to Russia. For its part, Iran buys Russian grain and equipment needed in the automotive industry, according to the Iranian official.Meanwhile, Iranian entrepreneurs are exploring new business opportunities in Russia. In one example, an Iranian holding has expressed willingness to supply household appliances to Russian consumers and then launch joint production with the country's manufacturers, according to the minister. He noted that Iranian businesses are also interested in kicking off joint shipbuilding and pharmaceutical manufacturing.To raise the level of trade and economic relations between the Russian Federation and Iran, it is necessary to have a banking mechanism that makes it easy to carry out transactions. Earlier, the two countries announced the possibility of Iran joining the Russian payment system Mir. Russia’s Mir payments system is operated by the country's National Payment Card System (NPCS) which was established by the Bank of Russia in 2014. Russian-owned payment systems have taken on new relevance after Russia's connection to the SWIFT banking service was cancelled by the West after the beginning of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine.According to the minister, a technical working process of uniting the two systems has already been started. Meanwhile, direct trading operations in the national currency between Russia and Iran have also begun.Likewise, the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has emerged as an important tool in Russo-Iranian trade, according to the minister.Fatemi Amin revealed that Russia is financing the project along the Rasht-Astara railway corridor. It is very important for freight trains, he noted, adding that a goods train left Moscow last week for the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. The official explained that the Rasht-Astara route is extremely important and can be particularly beneficial for Russia in terms of reducing time and cost and entering the markets of the Persian Gulf, India, and Asia.Last year, Russo-Iranian trade amounted to roughly $4 billion; however, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to raise trade exchange between the two countries to $10 billion annually.

https://sputniknews.com/20220723/iranian-minister-russia--iran-will-jointly-create-alternatives-to-western-software-telecom-1097728639.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/russias-mir-cards-may-be-adopted-by-12-new-countries---tourism-agency-head-1096431019.html

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

middle east, iran, russia, trade, production, sanctions, us sanctions, international north-south transport corridor (instc)