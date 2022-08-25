https://sputniknews.com/20220825/us-approves-141mln-ground-command-control-systems-deal-with-morocco---state-dept-1100004213.html

US Approves $141Mln Ground Command, Control Systems Deal With Morocco - State Dept.

US Approves $141Mln Ground Command, Control Systems Deal With Morocco - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has approved the potential sale of $141 million of Ground Command and Control systems and related equipment to... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T22:09+0000

2022-08-25T22:09+0000

2022-08-25T22:09+0000

military

morocco

us

defense security cooperation agency (dsca)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092075172_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_92736154760bebc2836a54471b73651f.jpg

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Morocco of Ground Command and Control and related equipment for an estimated cost of $141.1 million," the DSCA said in a press release.The government of Morocco intends to purchase six Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS) as well as a range of other equipment, including communication, cryptographic and precision navigation devices, the release said.The United States has assigned General Atomic Aeronautical Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Inc., Raytheon Inc., and Leonardo SpA from Italy to be the principal contractors in the deal, the release added.Also on Thursday, the United States approved the potential $1.95 billion sale of 40 Black Hawk helicopters to Australia.

morocco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

morocco, us, defense security cooperation agency (dsca)