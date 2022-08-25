https://sputniknews.com/20220825/the-globalists-want-us-poor-sick-and-obedient-1099963318.html

The Globalists Want Us Poor, Sick, and Obedient

The Globalists Want Us Poor, Sick, and Obedient

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marjorie Taylor-Greene being swatted by the police, and fighting... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T09:51+0000

2022-08-25T09:51+0000

2022-08-25T09:51+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

wef

globalism

russia

ukraine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099963172_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3fd9c15e2ecf3cb5aea4926814442468.png

The Globalists Want Us Poor, Sick, and Obedient On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marjorie Taylor-Greene being swatted by the police, and fighting breaking out along the border of Ethiopia's Tigray region.

John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Darya Dugina, The Peacemaker List, and How Daria's Legacy Will Live OnIn the first hour, Lee spoke with John Mark Dougan about his friendship with Daria Dugina, his attendance at Daria's funeral, and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. John explained how his friendship with Daria Dugina started and how well-liked Daria was. John described the number of people at Daria's funeral and Daria's expected book to be released in the future.In the second hour, Lee played the 2017 interview between journalist Alex Jones and political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin. In the interview, Aleksandr describes the fight against globalism and how globalists have turned Russia into America's enemy. Aleksandr explains how Russia changed after the fall of the Soviet Union and how America is fighting a similar battle Russia did, during the Soviet Union.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, wef, globalism, russia, ukraine, аудио, radio