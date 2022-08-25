https://sputniknews.com/20220825/the-globalists-want-us-poor-sick-and-obedient-1099963318.html
The Globalists Want Us Poor, Sick, and Obedient
The Globalists Want Us Poor, Sick, and Obedient
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marjorie Taylor-Greene being swatted by the police, and fighting... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T09:51+0000
2022-08-25T09:51+0000
2022-08-25T09:51+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
wef
globalism
russia
ukraine
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099963172_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3fd9c15e2ecf3cb5aea4926814442468.png
The Globalists Want Us Poor, Sick, and Obedient
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marjorie Taylor-Greene being swatted by the police, and fighting breaking out along the border of Ethiopia's Tigray region.
John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Darya Dugina, The Peacemaker List, and How Daria's Legacy Will Live OnIn the first hour, Lee spoke with John Mark Dougan about his friendship with Daria Dugina, his attendance at Daria's funeral, and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. John explained how his friendship with Daria Dugina started and how well-liked Daria was. John described the number of people at Daria's funeral and Daria's expected book to be released in the future.In the second hour, Lee played the 2017 interview between journalist Alex Jones and political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin. In the interview, Aleksandr describes the fight against globalism and how globalists have turned Russia into America's enemy. Aleksandr explains how Russia changed after the fall of the Soviet Union and how America is fighting a similar battle Russia did, during the Soviet Union.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099963172_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_390b00cea83263fa325edcf6922101f9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, wef, globalism, russia, ukraine, аудио, radio
radio sputnik, the backstory, wef, globalism, russia, ukraine, аудио, radio
The Globalists Want Us Poor, Sick, and Obedient
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Marjorie Taylor-Greene being swatted by the police, and fighting breaking out along the border of Ethiopia's Tigray region.
John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Darya Dugina, The Peacemaker List, and How Daria's Legacy Will Live On
In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Mark Dougan about his friendship with Daria Dugina, his attendance at Daria's funeral, and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. John explained how his friendship with Daria Dugina started and how well-liked Daria was. John described the number of people at Daria's funeral and Daria's expected book to be released in the future.
In the second hour, Lee played the 2017 interview between journalist Alex Jones and political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin. In the interview, Aleksandr describes the fight against globalism and how globalists have turned Russia into America's enemy. Aleksandr explains how Russia changed after the fall of the Soviet Union and how America is fighting a similar battle Russia did, during the Soviet Union.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik