https://sputniknews.com/20220825/nord-stream-2-provided-opportunity-to-secure-peace-in-europe---ex-us-lawmaker-1100003972.html

Nord Stream 2 Provided Opportunity to Secure Peace in Europe - Ex-US Lawmaker

Nord Stream 2 Provided Opportunity to Secure Peace in Europe - Ex-US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was a good way to secure peace in Europe through mutual dependence, former Virginia State Senator... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T22:00+0000

2022-08-25T22:00+0000

2022-08-25T22:08+0000

us

nato

russia

nord stream 2

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097116390_0:130:2501:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ebd8c7b47b157e7bff7f2d0ee239f4e2.jpg

"They keep saying that Russia is going to blackmail Europe and force them to do their bidding because they'll cut off the gas. Well, that's not true at all, because Russia needs the revenue from the gas just as much as Europe needs the gas," Black said. "So, it was actually a good way to secure peace in Europe by making different countries mutually dependent on one another."Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021. However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.Black underscored that Russia has been an enormously reliable supplier of gas.During his visit to Kiev on Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda called for a "complete dismantling" of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.US companies, he added, would love to sell the gas and see their competition cut off."But no one can supply gas to Europe as cheaply as Russia and as reliably as Russia. So I think if the Germans ever wake up, they will realize that much of their economy is dependent on a good supply of Russian commodities and Russia and Germany are very important to one another, and they really should have the best possible relations," he said.NATO Not Dissolving With Warsaw Pact One of History's Greatest TragediesBlack believes that instead of dismantling the alliance, the West decided to maintain this tremendous bureaucracy of people and justify their existence by creating an illusion that Russia was a generic substitute for the Soviet Union."In the ashes of the Soviet Union, arose the Russian Federation, and it was a very chaotic time," Black said, stressing that Russia wanted to be closer to the West and have good relations. "They changed. It used to be that the old Soviet Union was officially atheists. Now you have Russia as one of the stalwarts of Christianity in Europe. Russia went from being a communist economy to where it's very much a capitalist type of economy. So, there was a totally different environment."They were able to create the illusion and sell this idea to the American and European people to continue arming and began the relentless march eastward.Black thinks that the West and Moscow could have signed a treaty to make the territory between Germany and Russia a neutral demilitarized area, something like Austria during the Cold War.NATO has become a very counterproductive organization, he added, that has gone from being a purely defensive organization to being a rather vicious offensive power.Black warned that anytime NATO approaches the Russian border, they increase the chances of "inadvertently triggering a thermonuclear war.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220825/us-pushing-world-toward-edge-of-war-with-reckless-moves-in-ukraine-and-taiwan-ex-lawmaker-says-1099970872.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, nato, russia, nord stream 2, ukraine