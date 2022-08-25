https://sputniknews.com/20220825/hand-pump-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-spews-fire--water-simultaneously-video-goes-viral-1099987825.html
Hand Pump in India's Madhya Pradesh Spews Fire & Water Simultaneously, Video Goes Viral
Residents of a village in the Chhatarpur district of India's Madhya Pradesh state were in for a shock after a hand pump started spitting fire and water simultaneously.A video of the occurrence went viral on social media. The translation of the social media post's caption reads: "Fire and water coming out of a hand pump. Location - Kachchar village of Bakswaha, Madhya Pradesh."The district's officials have been informed about the incident, but are yet to comment on the matter.As Twitter users began calling hand pump a "miracle", Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a professor at a Govt Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya college in Bhopal, explained that the phenomenon has been caused by highly-flammable methane gas coming out of the ground."The release of flammable gas along with the water from the hand pump is not a miraculous event," Singh told Hindi media publication Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday. "The remains of plants and trees in sedimentary rocks (sandstone, limestone, and shale) are deposited in a swampy area with a depression (fine sand) to produce methane due to a chemical reaction. Heating or burning causes the gas to reduce in density, which also causes the water to rise," he explained.
Hand Pump in India's Madhya Pradesh Spews Fire & Water Simultaneously, Video Goes Viral
Hand pumps are used in many of the roughly 600,000 Indian villages where tap water is yet to be provided. As per a federal government report released earlier this year, more than 130,000 villages in the states of Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat have now been provided with tap water.
Residents of a village in the Chhatarpur district of India's Madhya Pradesh
state were in for a shock after a hand pump started spitting fire and water simultaneously.
A video of the occurrence went viral on social media. The translation of the social media post's caption reads: "Fire and water coming out of a hand pump. Location - Kachchar village of Bakswaha, Madhya Pradesh."
The district's officials have been informed about the incident, but are yet to comment on the matter.
As Twitter users began calling hand pump a "miracle", Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a professor at a Govt Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya college in Bhopal
, explained that the phenomenon has been caused by highly-flammable methane gas coming out of the ground.
"The release of flammable gas along with the water from the hand pump is not a miraculous event," Singh told Hindi media publication Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday. "The remains of plants and trees in sedimentary rocks (sandstone, limestone, and shale) are deposited in a swampy area with a depression (fine sand) to produce methane due to a chemical reaction. Heating or burning causes the gas to reduce in density, which also causes the water to rise," he explained.