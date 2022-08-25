https://sputniknews.com/20220825/hand-pump-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-spews-fire--water-simultaneously-video-goes-viral-1099987825.html

Hand Pump in India's Madhya Pradesh Spews Fire & Water Simultaneously, Video Goes Viral

Hand Pump in India's Madhya Pradesh Spews Fire & Water Simultaneously, Video Goes Viral

Hand pumps are used in many of the roughly 600,000 Indian villages where tap water is yet to be provided. As per a federal government report released earlier... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-25T14:33+0000

2022-08-25T14:33+0000

2022-08-25T14:33+0000

india

madhya pradesh

pump

water

water

methane

methane

fire

viral video

bhopal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/19/1099993475_0:32:1427:835_1920x0_80_0_0_13d61853359d675a23ee243023223a68.jpg

Residents of a village in the Chhatarpur district of India's Madhya Pradesh state were in for a shock after a hand pump started spitting fire and water simultaneously.A video of the occurrence went viral on social media. The translation of the social media post's caption reads: "Fire and water coming out of a hand pump. Location - Kachchar village of Bakswaha, Madhya Pradesh."The district's officials have been informed about the incident, but are yet to comment on the matter.As Twitter users began calling hand pump a "miracle", Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a professor at a Govt Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya college in Bhopal, explained that the phenomenon has been caused by highly-flammable methane gas coming out of the ground."The release of flammable gas along with the water from the hand pump is not a miraculous event," Singh told Hindi media publication Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday. "The remains of plants and trees in sedimentary rocks (sandstone, limestone, and shale) are deposited in a swampy area with a depression (fine sand) to produce methane due to a chemical reaction. Heating or burning causes the gas to reduce in density, which also causes the water to rise," he explained.

madhya pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

madhya pradesh, pump, water, water, methane, methane, fire, viral video, bhopal