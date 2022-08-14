https://sputniknews.com/20220814/lost-crocodile-roams-residential-area-in-india-after-heavy-rainfall---video-1099581873.html
'Lost' Crocodile Roams Residential Area in India After Heavy Rainfall - Video
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier this week that several states including Madhya Pradesh, will be battered by heavy rains for days. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
13:58 GMT 14.08.2022 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 14.08.2022)
