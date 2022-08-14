'Lost' Crocodile Roams Residential Area in India After Heavy Rainfall - Video

International
Breaking News: Man Drives Car Into Barricade Near US Capitol, Opens Fire Before Killing Himself
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier this week that several states including Madhya Pradesh, will be battered by heavy rains for days. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
A crocodile wandered into a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh, India, as the state witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday. According to Ajay Bhargava, subdivisional police officer, the eight-foot-long crocodile was spotted near a bus station in the early morning. A rescue team from Madhav National Park was dispatched to the area, and it took them an hour to capture the "lost" reptile, who was then released in Sakhya Sagar Lake, which is part of the park.
