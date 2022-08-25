International
BREAKING: Russian Iskander Missile Hits Railway Station, Eliminating 200 Ukrainian Troops, Russian Defense Ministry Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/erdogan-reportedly-tells-campaign-team-to-prepare-for-presidential-election-1099985607.html
Erdogan Reportedly Tells Campaign Team to Prepare for Presidential Election
Erdogan Reportedly Tells Campaign Team to Prepare for Presidential Election
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a surprise meeting of his campaign team and instructed them to start rigorous preparations for... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T10:48+0000
2022-08-25T10:48+0000
turkey
recep tayyip erdogan
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6ccbb340620c0d7b02e7be3f1c921.jpg
According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, Erdogan called a surprise meeting of his election campaign team on Wednesday and gauged their opinions on the upcoming election. His team reportedly shared their views on the content and methodology of drawing up the election manifesto, with particular emphasis on creating new discourses, tackling the economy and justice.Erdogan also instructed his election campaign members to start preparations for the election and gave each of them 5 minutes to present their ideas on election activities. The president took note of the opinions voiced by the staff, Yeni Safak reported.The 2023 Turkish presidential election is scheduled for June 18, 2023, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag confirmed last Friday amid strident calls from the opposition to move the date earlier.The ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed the People's Alliance electoral bloc in 2018. For a long time, Erdogan did not reveal whether he would run for president this time, until June 9, when he announced his candidacy during a meeting with his supporters in the city of Izmir. However, he called on Turkey's main opposition, Republican People's Party, and its leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce their candidacies as soon as possible.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_227:0:2956:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a0049ddb9a62d3d72bf4a362c5aa6c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, recep tayyip erdogan, election
turkey, recep tayyip erdogan, election

Erdogan Reportedly Tells Campaign Team to Prepare for Presidential Election

10:48 GMT 25.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ADEM ALTANTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a "political coup" by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a political coup by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ADEM ALTAN
Subscribe
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a surprise meeting of his campaign team and instructed them to start rigorous preparations for next year's presidential election, Turkish media reported on Thursday.
According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, Erdogan called a surprise meeting of his election campaign team on Wednesday and gauged their opinions on the upcoming election. His team reportedly shared their views on the content and methodology of drawing up the election manifesto, with particular emphasis on creating new discourses, tackling the economy and justice.
Erdogan also instructed his election campaign members to start preparations for the election and gave each of them 5 minutes to present their ideas on election activities. The president took note of the opinions voiced by the staff, Yeni Safak reported.
© AP Photo / Emrah GurelA pro-government supporter waves a Turkish flag and one with the picture of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, during a rally on the road leading to Istanbul's iconic Bosporus Bridge, Thursday, July 21, 2016
A pro-government supporter waves a Turkish flag and one with the picture of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, during a rally on the road leading to Istanbul's iconic Bosporus Bridge, Thursday, July 21, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
A pro-government supporter waves a Turkish flag and one with the picture of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, during a rally on the road leading to Istanbul's iconic Bosporus Bridge, Thursday, July 21, 2016
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
The 2023 Turkish presidential election is scheduled for June 18, 2023, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag confirmed last Friday amid strident calls from the opposition to move the date earlier.
The ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed the People's Alliance electoral bloc in 2018. For a long time, Erdogan did not reveal whether he would run for president this time, until June 9, when he announced his candidacy during a meeting with his supporters in the city of Izmir. However, he called on Turkey's main opposition, Republican People's Party, and its leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce their candidacies as soon as possible.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала