https://sputniknews.com/20220821/turkish-presidential-election-may-be-held-ahead-of-schedule-reports-say-1099820652.html

Turkish Presidential Election May Be Held Ahead of Schedule, Reports Say

Turkish Presidential Election May Be Held Ahead of Schedule, Reports Say

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may hold the next presidential election ahead of schedule, as early as this fall, since the economic... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-21T11:34+0000

2022-08-21T11:34+0000

2022-08-21T11:41+0000

world

turkey

election

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094825649_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9b77ed943b229cfa7993eb5eef16bc91.jpg

At the moment, the next presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are scheduled for mid-June 2023, but, according to the sources and officials cited by the media outlet, the date can be changed in the near future.The probability of an early presidential election is pretty high, since Turkey's struggling economy is expected to recover in the short term after receiving revenue from tourism this summer, which may, in turn, improve sentiments among the Turkish population, Welt am Sonntag reported.The media outlet cited data from the Turkish Statistical Institute as showing that tourism brought $8.7 billion to Ankara from April to June, which is 190% more year-on-year.At the same time, high energy prices exacerbated by unfavorable exchange rates may have a negative impact on consumers and, therefore, voters, especially during winter months, EEAS sources and EU diplomats were cited as saying.Meanwhile, according to Welt am Sonntag, Erdogan's international activities as an intermediary between the West and Russia, his threats to invade northern Syria and the resumption of gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean may indicate the president's desire to improve his position before the presidential election.This year, the Turkish economy has encountered another set of challenges stemming from a geopolitical crisis in Europe, which has driven the global inflation and brought fuel prices to record high. The annual inflation in the country has sharply accelerated, while the Turkish national currency has continued to depreciate.Opposition politicians have accused Erdogan of dragging the country into an economic crisis and demanded that the 2023 elections be moved earlier in time. The Turkish president has insisted the elections would be held as scheduled.

https://sputniknews.com/20220808/turkey-will-soon-get-rid-of-terrorists-in-syrian-regions-erdogan-says-1099387601.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, election, recep tayyip erdogan