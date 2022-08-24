https://sputniknews.com/20220824/un-calls-for-dugina-assassination-probe-uk-slammed-by-massive-gdp-drop-1099923539.html

The UN has called for an investigation into the Assassination of Daria Dugina as Russia calls out the US for their lackluster response.

UN Calls For Dugina Assassination Probe; UK Slammed by Massive GDP Drop The UN has called for an investigation into the Assassination of Daria Dugina as Russia calls out the US for their lackluster response.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, joins us to discuss the Daria Dugina assassination. The UN has called for an investigation into the assassination of Daria Dugina as Russia calls out the US for its lackluster response. Also, Russian investigators have named a member of a Ukrainian Nazi group as the killer and a Ukrainian envoy calls for Russia's genocide.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. The German air force is joining US vassals for a military exercise in the Pacific aimed at intimidating China and North Korea.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the backlash from US sanctions against Russia. The UK is experiencing its biggest drop in GDP in 300 years. Also, Europe's population may drop in half and Bulgaria's energy minister argues that negotiations with Gazprom are inevitable.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. One year after a deadly earthquake Haitians feel abandoned by the international community. Also, Haitian deportees face wretched conditions.Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Ukrainian Nazis maintain a website to identify and assassinate perceived enemies. Also, we discuss the state of military affairs in Ukraine and the Iran nuclear deal negotiations.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss social media. A whistleblower claims that Twitter is extremely lax in its security measures. Also, a spy school in London is training social media managers.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Over 50 Israeli organizations are blasting baseless attacks on Palestinian NGOs. Also, a CIA report finds no basis for the Israeli claim that Palestinian NGOs are terrorist groups.Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the new world order. The current crop of incompetent dangerous ideologues leading the US empire and its vassal states is creating a dynamic in which a new world order must be shaped by leaders from Eurasia and the Global South.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

