International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220824/tigray-rebels-in-ethiopia-accuse-govt-forces-of-launching-new-offensive-1099948468.html
Tigray Rebels in Ethiopia Accuse Gov't Forces of Launching New Offensive
Tigray Rebels in Ethiopia Accuse Gov't Forces of Launching New Offensive
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a paramilitary group designated terrorist by the Ethiopian authorities, said on Wednesday that... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-24T14:39+0000
2022-08-24T14:39+0000
africa
ethiopia
tigray forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099948935_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_35a7e552651789cbf0d5ff86a4fd2b9a.jpg
"The [regime of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali] has launched an offensive against our positions in the Southern front," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter.The official forces attacked the rebels from the Amhara region, which shares a border with Tigray in the south, the TPLF said.Meanwhile, Ethiopian authorities denied the accusations, blaming the forces from the rebellious region for resuming fighting and attacking first."Ignoring all of the peace alternatives presented by the government, the terrorist group TPLF continued its recent provocations and launched an attack this morning at 5 a.m. [02:00 GMT] on the eastern front in Bisober, Zobel, and Tekulesh directions," the Government Communication Service said on Twitter.In June, the Ethiopian prime minister announced the formation of a committee to hold negotiations with the TPLF.Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20220813/why-ethiopias-massive-nile-dam-project-has-spilled-over-into-regional-tensions-1099551424.html
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099948935_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6161781cdc5fbc317012bdd052dac7e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, tigray forces
ethiopia, tigray forces

Tigray Rebels in Ethiopia Accuse Gov't Forces of Launching New Offensive

14:39 GMT 24.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / YASUYOSHI CHIBAIn this file photo taken on June 20, 2021 Local farmers walk next to a tank of alledged Eritrean army that is abandoned along the road in Dansa, southwest of Mekele in Tigray region, Ethiopia.
In this file photo taken on June 20, 2021 Local farmers walk next to a tank of alledged Eritrean army that is abandoned along the road in Dansa, southwest of Mekele in Tigray region, Ethiopia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / YASUYOSHI CHIBA
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a paramilitary group designated terrorist by the Ethiopian authorities, said on Wednesday that the central government forces attacked their positions in the eponymous region.
"The [regime of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali] has launched an offensive against our positions in the Southern front," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter.
The official forces attacked the rebels from the Amhara region, which shares a border with Tigray in the south, the TPLF said.
Meanwhile, Ethiopian authorities denied the accusations, blaming the forces from the rebellious region for resuming fighting and attacking first.
"Ignoring all of the peace alternatives presented by the government, the terrorist group TPLF continued its recent provocations and launched an attack this morning at 5 a.m. [02:00 GMT] on the eastern front in Bisober, Zobel, and Tekulesh directions," the Government Communication Service said on Twitter.
In June, the Ethiopian prime minister announced the formation of a committee to hold negotiations with the TPLF.
Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2022
Africa
Why Ethiopia’s Massive Nile Dam Project Has Spilled Over Into Regional Tensions
13 August, 11:33 GMT
Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала